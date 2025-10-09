Meteomatics Expands its North American Footprint with New York City Headquarters

With Clients Including NorthWestern Energy and CVS Health, the Weather Intelligence Company Opens New Headquarters as U.S. Business Increases

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteomatics, the weather intelligence and technology company that enables the world’s leading companies to accurately forecast the weather’s impact on business, today announced its new U.S. headquarters. Over the past two years, the company has broken into the U.S. market, introducing the nation’s first 1 kilometer weather model and weather drones, as well as increasing its U.S. customer base with companies including NorthWestern Energy and CVS Health. Now, following its Series C round earlier this year, it has finalized the formation of Meteomatics U.S. and opened a satellite office in New York City.

Across the U.S. as temperatures rise, hurricanes intensify and volatile weather in all forms becomes the new normal, Meteomatics is seeing increased demand from companies looking to weather intelligence to dictate business strategies. The company’s new NYC-based team will provide on-the-ground support to current and future U.S. customers, helping navigate and address the unique challenges across the energy, insurance, agriculture and aviation industries.

Meteomatics works with more than 600 companies around the world to provide real-time insights into the localized weather patterns that directly affect their business. With an hourly weather model that covers the contiguous U.S. and Gulf of Mexico, and surpasses current resolution standards at 1km instead of 20km, the company enables U.S. businesses to accurately detect hyper-local events, such as fog, precipitation, wind, hail, storms and fluctuating temperatures. With this insight, companies can proactively prepare operations, reducing the likelihood of costly setbacks.

“Now more than ever U.S. businesses are in need of reliable weather insights,” said Martin Fengler, CEO of Meteomatics. “As we continue to scale our verticalized solutions, we are dedicated to meeting our customers where they are, whether it's through our hyper-localized data or through our local U.S. based team.”

The company launched its U.S. operations at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota with its “Meteodrone”, the nation’s first drone-based micro-weather service, able to fly up to 20,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. Now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is testing Meteomatics drones at the base. With an established U.S. presence in place Meteomatics will continue to scale the usage of these drones across the country in tandem with its U.S. 1k model.

Meteomatics’ New York office is in the Meatpacking District. In addition to expanding its weather models and solutions, the company is continuing to grow their U.S. team.

About Meteomatics

Meteomatics is a weather intelligence and technology company that enables precision forecasts of the weather’s impact on businesses anywhere in the world at any time. More than 600 companies, including Tesla, CVS Health, Swiss Re, McCain, NASA, Honda, Airbus, Stellantis and Axpo Power rely on Meteomatics for weather data that can significantly impact everything from energy savings, logistics, and process automation to risk management and product design. The company’s robust approach to weather data collection, modeling, visualization, and delivery rivals even the most sophisticated government and commercial services. Its autonomous Meteodrone, paired with high-resolution weather models, enables granular visibility (down to a single square km) into weather phenomena that traditional weather sensing technology does not regularly or accurately observe. Meteomatics is headquartered in Switzerland, with local operations in the U.S., the UK, Germany, Norway and Spain.



