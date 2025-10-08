VIOTAS Appoints Industry Titans to Accelerate Global Growth and Grid Innovation

(L-R: Duncan O’Toole - Co-founder & Commercial Director; Neil Morris - Senior Advisor; Carolyn Comer - Chair of the Board; Prof. Paddy Finn - Co-founder, CEO & CTO)

LIMERICK, IRELAND, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIOTAS , a rising global leader in smart grid technology and demand response services, today announced the appointment of two distinguished energy leaders to its senior leadership team: Carolyn Comer, former President & CEO of Shell Energy North America, as Chair of the Board, and Neil Morris, former Amazon Web Services Ireland Country Lead and European Operations Director, as Senior Advisor.These appointments mark a pivotal moment in VIOTAS’ journey, reinforcing its position as a high-growth innovator in the global energy transition.Strategic Firepower to Scale and LeadWith a career spanning over three decades, Carolyn Comer brings extensive expertise in energy trading, market expansion, and corporate transformation. As President and CEO of Shell Energy North America, she led Shell’s gas, power, and environmental products business across the Americas, spearheading market entries in Brazil and Mexico and overseeing Shell’s direct energy retailing division.Quote from Carolyn Comer: “VIOTAS is not just innovating, it’s redefining how energy consumers and the grid work together through truly intelligent technology. I’m thrilled to join a team that’s bold, brilliant, and deeply committed to scaling solutions that strengthen grid resilience and enable a cleaner energy future. Together, we’ll deepen our impact and widen our reach across global markets.”As Chair of the Board, Comer will guide VIOTAS’ strategic scaling - deepening its presence in core markets and widening its global footprint. Her appointment signals VIOTAS’ strong commitment to governance and international ambition.“Carolyn’s appointment is a statement of intent,” said Prof. Paddy Finn, CEO and CTO of VIOTAS. “Her track record in transforming energy businesses and navigating complex markets will be invaluable as we scale our operations and deepen our impact across continents.”Deepening Data Centre Delivery with Amazon VeteranJoining as Senior Advisor, Neil Morris brings over four decades of experience in the multinational technology sector, including his most recent role as AWS Ireland Country Lead and European Operations Director. At AWS, Morris was instrumental in shaping Ireland’s data centre strategy, advocating for sustainable infrastructure and leading high-performance teams across Europe.Quote from Neil Morris: “VIOTAS is at the forefront of grid innovation, and its technology is uniquely positioned to unlock flexibility in the data centre sector. I’m excited to help accelerate its delivery across Ireland, Australia, and the US - bringing scalable, intelligent demand response to the heart of digital infrastructure.”“Neil’s insight into hyperscale infrastructure and his deep understanding of the data centre ecosystem will help us unlock new value for our clients and partners,” said Prof. Finn. “His appointment strengthens our ability to deliver grid flexibility at scale, with precision and reliability.”Building on a Track Record of SuccessVIOTAS has grown from a Limerick-based innovator into a multi-continent operation with a presence in Ireland, Australia, Poland, and the US. The company’s proprietary technology enables large energy users to support grid stability in real time, earning revenue while accelerating the transition to renewable energy.With recent milestones including a management buyout, expansion into Texas, and a €10 million growth facility from Claret Capital Partners, VIOTAS is poised for its next phase of growth.The appointments of Comer and Morris underscore VIOTAS’ commitment to excellence, innovation, and global leadership in demand response and smart grid technology.About VIOTASVIOTAS is a global leader in smart grid technology and demand-side flexibility services. The company empowers large energy users to support grid stability in real time while earning new revenue from their energy assets. Headquartered in Ireland and operating internationally, VIOTAS combines deep engineering expertise with proprietary technology to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable grid services. As the energy transition accelerates, VIOTAS is at the forefront - helping businesses unlock value while building a more responsive and sustainable energy system.For more information, visit www.viotas.com

