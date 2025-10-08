Documentary 'Bright Harvest' Premieres at Harvard — A Bold Look at Powering Earth From Space

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design is hosting the first-ever screening of the documentary, “Bright Harvest: Powering Earth From Space,” on Monday, October 13. The film highlights the efforts of three Caltech professors to demonstrate how solar power can be captured in space and transmitted to Earth.The project was fueled by the vision and philanthropy of Irvine Company Chairman Donald Bren, who first became fascinated with the concept of space-based solar energy as a young reader of Popular Science. In 2011, he approached Caltech with the idea of funding ambitious research that might transform his childhood dream into a global solution.The film was produced by philanthropist Brigitte Bren, wife of Donald Bren and Member of the Harvard University Master in Real Estate Council, and written, directed, and produced by Steven Reich.The screening will be followed by a discussion with Mrs. Bren and Mr. Reich, moderated by Harvard Professor Jerold Kayden. Seating is limited, please register for the event here Monday, Oct. 13, 5:30 p.m.Harvard University Graduate School of DesignGund Hall, Piper Auditorium48 Quincy StreetCambridge, Mass.Jerold Kayden, Frank Backus Williams Professor of Urban Planning and Design and Founding Director of the Master in Real Estate Program at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, discussed Harvard’s interest in showcasing “Bright Harvest.”“The film beautifully captures how out-of-the-box thinking supported by the impressive persistence of three professors led to a breakthrough that, at scale, could revolutionize how power is produced and consumed around the world,”Professor Kayden said. “What makes this film of special interest to designers, planners, and real estate practitioners at our school is the reality that the design of the built environment depends in large measure on how it is powered. Bren and Reich have given us a dramatic insider’s look at what could be one of the great technological triumphs of the 21st century.”Brigitte Bren’s leadership and commitment to advancing transformational ideas played a pivotal role in bringing “Bright Harvest” to the screen. “From the very beginning, our commitment has been rooted in the belief that real change comes from daring to imagine what’s possible,” said Mrs. Bren. “‘Bright Harvest’ is an invitation to everyone to join in shaping a future powered by the sun – anytime, anywhere.”Audiences are invited to learn more about the documentary and upcoming screenings by visiting poweringearthfromspace.com

