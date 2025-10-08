Prestige and NotaryDash Appoint Jennifer Burks as Chief Operating Officer

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige, Inc. , a leading service-and-technology company that streamlines regulated document execution and legal-workflow operations, today announced the appointment of Jennifer A. Burks as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO).Burks, a seasoned finance and strategy executive, brings over 15 years of leadership experience across FinTech, wealth management, and digital transformation. She previously held leadership roles at Lincoln Financial Group and Osaic, Inc., where she spearheaded initiatives that drove record advisory asset growth, sales expansion, and enterprise-wide innovation.Recognized as a thought leader and mentor, Burks has been honored by The Philadelphia Tribune, The National Urban League, and Femme & Fortune for her leadership and impact. She is also a sought-after keynote speaker, having addressed major industry conferences and mentoring programs.“Welcoming Jennifer Burks as our first Chief Operating Officer marks a pivotal moment for Prestige. Her proven ability to translate vision into execution will amplify our momentum and sharpen our competitive edge as we scale,” said Douglas Luftman, General Counsel, Prestige Companies. “With Jennifer leading operations, Prestige is positioned to further accelerate innovation, strengthen our culture, and unlock opportunities that will define our next chapter.”Burks’ appointment underscores Prestige’s commitment to operational excellence, information security, and compliance controls. She will oversee companywide operations, platform integration, and service delivery as Prestige expands its nationwide and global presence. Her leadership will play a central role in supporting enterprise clients, law firms, and financial institutions across regulated industries.“My priority is to make the complexities of secure legal signatures simple and human so our partners can focus on outcomes, not obstacles. By accelerating the power of the services and technology available from Prestige and NotaryDash , we are able to deliver speed, reliability, and partnership at scale,” said Jennifer Burks, COO, Prestige and NotaryDash.“Bringing on Jennifer strengthens our backbone. Her operational discipline and people-first leadership will help us scale globally while keeping our service fast, accurate, and personal for every client and vendor we serve,” said Jennifer Garland , President and CEO, Prestige and NotaryDash.About Prestige, Inc.Prestige, Inc. is a service-and-technology company that streamlines regulated document execution and legal-workflow operations for financial institutions, wealth managers, insurers, real estate firms, and corporate legal teams.Through its proprietary technology NotaryDash, Prestige offers on-demand scheduling and orchestration for in-person and remote online notarization (RON) via a vetted nationwide network of over 280,000 notaries and field agents. This ensures compliant, secure, and transparent signing at enterprise scale.By combining service expertise and technology innovation, Prestige helps institutions close cases faster, safer, and with stronger client engagement.

