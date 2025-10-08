Breaking Barriers Podcast Spotlights Steve Hasenmueller: Redefining Success Through Authenticity

Steve Hasenmueller

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Barriers, the podcast hosted by renowned activist and human rights advocate Brisa De Angulo, has released an inspiring new episode featuring sales trainer and mentor Steve Hasenmueller.



In this episode, Hasenmueller shares how losing everything at age 50 compelled him to reevaluate what success truly means. Through authenticity, accountability, and service, he rebuilt his life and found new purpose—including funding scholarships for youth in Belize and mentoring others to achieve meaningful growth.



“True fulfillment doesn’t come from perfection; it comes from progress, integrity, and using your gifts to make a positive impact,” says Hasenmueller. “Life will challenge you, but it’s how you respond and give back that defines real success.”



Listeners will be inspired by Hasenmueller’s journey of resilience and the practical lessons he shares on how to turn setbacks into opportunities for service and growth.



The Breaking Barriers podcast, created to amplify voices of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers, is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Player FM.



In addition, viewers can watch the full conversation with Steve Hasenmueller on The Success Network® YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/-20_ckm47Lk.



About Breaking Barriers

Hosted by activist Brisa De Angulo, Breaking Barriers brings inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging the status quo and making a global impact. Each episode explores personal journeys, lessons learned, and visionary ideas that empower listeners to think differently and act boldly.



