UCanPack Launches Sustainable Unboxing Initiative Built on Corrugated Cardboard Boxes and Right-Sizing

UCanPack’s new Sustainable Unboxing Initiative helps brands cut waste and costs through right-sized corrugated packaging and efficient material use.

Our goal is to make sustainability a practical part of daily operations by helping businesses choose packaging that’s efficient, protective, and aligned with their environmental goals.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCanPack today announced its Sustainable Unboxing Initiative, a practical framework that helps brands optimize packaging for cost, carbon footprint, and customer experience by utilizing corrugated cardboard boxes and right-sizing practices. The company’s program outlines steps that operations, logistics, and e-commerce teams can take to reduce material use, minimize dimensional weight charges, and enhance product protection while maintaining brand presentation.For details on the Corrugated Cardboard Boxes or to discuss a custom specification, visit UCanPack at https://www.ucanpack.com/boxes/corrugated-boxes.html What the initiative includes- Right-sizing specifications: Guidance on selecting the closest-fit carton from thousands of in-stock sizes or defining a custom specification, reducing void fill and freight volume.- Corrugated board selection: Clear criteria for choosing single-, double-, or triple‑wall board and ECT to balance strength and material efficiency.- Print choices by run length: Recommendations on when to use label, flexo, or short‑run digital graphics to support seasonal campaigns and controlled costs.- Damage-rate reduction: Simple test-and-validate steps for fragile SKUs using inserts, retention packaging, or mailers where appropriate.UCanPack maintains a broad catalog of corrugated shipping boxes, available in kraft, white, and color options, with categories that include heavy-duty, multi-depth, telescoping, long, flat, side-loading, weather-resistant, insulated shippers, and more. The company also provides die-cut mailers and accessories, allowing teams to match the protection level to the product, not the other way around.Why sustainable unboxing nowBrands continue to face higher parcel surcharges tied to dimensional weight and damage-related returns. Right‑sizing cartons and selecting appropriate board grades reduce material and transit volume, which can lower costs and emissions. Corrugated packaging also benefits from a mature U.S. recycling infrastructure; industry sources, including the Fiber Box Association and the U.S. EPA, report that corrugated packaging maintains one of the highest recovery rates of any packaging material in North America.How UCanPack supports implementationIn‑stock breadth and custom options: Thousands of box sizes are available for fast fulfillment, with the option to manufacture to spec when needed.Lead times suited to pilots: Most in‑stock orders ship within three working days; custom-printed orders generally add approximately three working days for art approval and printing, per UCanPack’s shipping policy.Nationwide distribution: A U.S. warehouse network ensures transit efficiency and reliability for orders of varying sizes.About UCanPackFounded in 2020, UCanPack designs, prints, manufactures, and distributes packaging and shipping supplies for a wide range of industries. The company offers corrugated boxes in multiple grades and formats, die‑cut mailers, protective materials, tapes, and related supplies, pairing dependable quality with accessible ordering and fast fulfillment.

