KFSHRC CEO Dr. Alfayyadh: Genomic Medicine and Neurotechnology Transform Disability Care

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H.E. Dr. Majid bin Ibrahim Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), delivered a keynote address at the First Disability Research Forum, organized by the King Salman Center for Disability Research in collaboration with King Saud University. The event brought together leading local and international researchers and experts in rehabilitation, neuroscience, and genetics. During his address, Dr. Alfayyadh highlighted KFSHRC’s pioneering role in research and clinical innovation aimed at empowering people with disabilities and enhancing their quality of life through applied science and advanced therapies.He noted that disability represents one of the most pressing challenges in clinical care, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia records higher-than-average rates of certain rare genetic disorders. This, he explained, makes research in this field both a national priority and a human responsibility. Dr. Alfayyadh emphasized that King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre plays a leading role in advancing the fields of genomic medicine and intelligent neurotechnologies, developing sustainable solutions that enable individuals to lead more independent and productive lives.He underscored that genomic medicine is a cornerstone of progress in addressing the causes of genetic disabilities. KFSHRC researchers have contributed to the discovery of nearly 10% of all disease-causing genes identified worldwide. The hospital has also doubled its genomic testing volume—from 22,000 tests in 2022 to more than 44,000 in 2024—and remains the only facility in Saudi Arabia offering whole-genome sequencing for diagnosing rare and complex conditions.Dr. Alfayyadh also added that the hospital is conducting advanced research in the fields of rehabilitation, neurostimulation, and regenerative medicine. He further highlighted KFSHRC’s research in developing implantable neural chips to restore mobility and communication in patients with spinal cord injuries, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease. These breakthroughs are being driven by the Translational Neuroengineering Center, which unites physicians and engineers to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into real-world clinical applications.In the field of autism and neurodevelopmental disorders, Dr. Alfayyadh explained that KFSHRC is among the first centers globally to integrate multi-omics technologies into diagnosis and treatment, increasing diagnostic accuracy to 40% and paving the way for the development of new biomarkers for targeted therapies.Dr. Alfayyadh also joined a high-level panel discussion alongside international experts to explore emerging research trends, collaboration opportunities, and innovative approaches to improving rehabilitation services and quality of life for people with disabilities. He concluded by emphasizing that supporting specialized research and institutional partnerships is key to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, building an inclusive society where every individual is empowered to thrive.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

