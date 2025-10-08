Public Feedback Wanted in Occupational Health and Safety Regulations Review

CANADA, October 8 - Released on October 8, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is reviewing The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020 and is seeking feedback from stakeholders and the public.

"This review is an important way to ensure that these regulations remain relevant and meet the needs of both employees and employers," Deputy Premier and Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Jim Reiter said. "We look forward to hearing insights from organizations and individuals."

The review will take place in three phases. The first phase of the review includes parts one to five of the regulations. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to share feedback on these parts by November 30.

Later phases will include reviews of the remaining parts of the regulations and will be announced at a later date.

Occupational health and safety regulations help reduce injuries and fatalities, allow our economy to grow and attract investments in Saskatchewan.

Visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/Government/Public-Engagement/the-occupational-health-and-safety-regulations-2020 to learn more and share your feedback.

