TARI SMOKY HEAT HOT SAUCE NAMED A WINNER IN THE KITCHN’S 2025 GROCERY ESSENTIALS AWARDS

FLORIDA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peru’s favorite hot sauce just earned a spot in American kitchens. Tari’s Smoky Heat Hot Sauce has been named a featured winner in The Kitchn’s 2025 Grocery Essentials Awards, an annual list spotlighting the most exciting, indispensable staples in today’s grocery aisles. This year’s list celebrates pantry heroes that redefine convenience and flavor. Tari’s Smoky Heat Hot Sauce, made from the rocoto pepper (Smoky Heat’s main ingredient and one of the top 3 peppers in the world according to TasteAtlas), stood out for its balance of deep, roasted notes and a clean, fiery finish that turns everyday cooking into a flavor-forward experience“The Smoky Heat Hot Sauce was created to do more than add spice; it’s meant to layer depth into whatever you’re cooking,” said Pamela Scarponi Ramirez, U.S. Business Director at Alicorp. “From breakfast eggs to grilled vegetables, it’s the shortcut to complexity without compromise.”Recognized by The Kitchn as a new staple for home cooks, Smoky Heat captures what makes Tari Peru’s number one hot sauce: heritage, craftsmanship, and a modern take on bold, balanced flavor. Each bottle is made using the traditional batan stone-grinding technique, which preserves texture and taste, resulting in a sauce that’s smoky, bright, and endlessly versatile.Versatile by design, Smoky Heat fits wherever real life happens: on game-day wings, post-holiday sandwiches, breakfast tacos, eggs, or stirred into a soup. It’s the kind of staple that quietly changes how you season food, not just for spice but for depth.Home cooks today want sauces that work harder than a one-note kick. Smoky Heat brings warmth and character to simple meals, adding a slow-building flavor that complements rather than competes. Its balance of charred pepper, gentle smoke, and bright acidity turns quick bites into meals that feel layered, whether it’s breakfast on the go or leftovers after a long day.With this year’s recognition, Smoky Heat stands as proof that a small bottle can redefine what “essential” means in the kitchen - not a trend, but a flavor you return to because it simply makes everything taste better.To purchase Peru’s #1 hot sauce, visit Tari online or Amazon.com. Tari is also available at grocers throughout the U.S., including Wegmans, Gelson’s, the Fresh Market, Lowes, Meijer, Bristol Farms, The Central Market and more.About TariTari is Peru's #1 hot sauce brand, proudly owned by Alicorp, a leading Latin American consumer goods company. Each Tari sauce is crafted using traditional stone-grinding techniques with heritage, heart, and a passion for bringing the bold, authentic flavors of Peru to tables around the world.About AlicorpAlicorp is a leading consumer goods company with operations across Latin America, exporting to more than 25 countries. Their dedication to quality and innovation is reflected in every bottle of Tari.To learn more about Tari, follow tari.usa on Instagram and TikTok, and check out TariSauce.us # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Tari and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

