Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market to Reach USD 327.6 Mn by 2035, Growing at 4.8% CAGR | TMR

Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market

Sodium cocoyl glycinate market growth fueled by rising demand for sulfate-free, mild, and skin-friendly personal care products.

Sodium cocoyl glycinate is redefining gentle cleansing by combining mildness, effective foaming, and skin-friendly benefits for modern personal care.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sodium cocoyl glycinate market is gaining steady momentum as the personal care and cosmetics industry undergoes a profound transformation toward cleaner, safer, and eco-friendly ingredients. According to the latest market research, the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market was valued at USD 195.6 Mn in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 327.6 Mn by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035.As consumers increasingly seek sulfate-free, natural, and sustainable personal care products, sodium cocoyl glycinate a mild, amino acid-based surfactant has emerged as a preferred ingredient. Known for its gentle cleansing properties and ability to retain skin moisture, this ingredient is redefining formulations across skincare, haircare, and baby care products.👉 Don’t miss out on the latest market intelligence. Get your sample report copy today @: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40814 Market Overview: Sodium cocoyl glycinate is an amino acid-based surfactant derived from glycine and coconut fatty acids, making it a natural and biodegradable alternative to synthetic surfactants like SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate) and SLES (sodium laureth sulfate). It delivers rich foaming, deep cleansing, and moisturizing benefits, which make it a highly versatile ingredient in facial cleansers, shampoos, body washes, shaving products, and baby care items.Unlike conventional surfactants that often cause dryness or irritation, sodium cocoyl glycinate offers mildness with excellent foaming performance, making it suitable for products catering to sensitive skin. As global consumers increasingly favor sustainable and clean beauty, the demand for this ingredient continues to expand across major markets.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Preference for Sulfate-Free Personal Care ProductsConsumer awareness about the harsh effects of sulfate-based products has surged, prompting a shift toward gentler alternatives. Sulfate-free claims have become a major selling point for brands promoting dermatologically safe, clean-label personal care products. Sodium cocoyl glycinate fits perfectly into this trend, providing effective cleansing without compromising skin or scalp health.Leading manufacturers are investing in sulfate-free formulations to enhance brand differentiation and consumer trust. Marketing campaigns highlighting “sulfate-free,” “natural,” and “dermatologist-tested” formulations have strengthened sodium cocoyl glycinate’s market position globally.2. Increasing Demand for Natural and Eco-Friendly SurfactantsWith the beauty and hygiene industries embracing sustainability, consumers are now demanding bio-based, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional petrochemical surfactants. Sodium cocoyl glycinate, produced from renewable coconut fatty acids, aligns with this growing eco-consciousness.Additionally, global regulations—especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific—are restricting the use of synthetic surfactants that have negative environmental impacts. These regulatory shifts are driving manufacturers to adopt greener solutions like sodium cocoyl glycinate.3. Expanding e-Commerce and Digital InfluenceThe rise of social media, beauty influencers, and online cosmetic reviews has amplified awareness about ingredient transparency and clean formulations. Consumers are increasingly researching product compositions, which is accelerating the adoption of mild surfactants like sodium cocoyl glycinate in skincare and haircare routines.Key Players and Industry LeadersThe sodium cocoyl glycinate market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players competing on innovation, quality, and sustainability. Leading market participants include:• Wilmar International Ltd• Clariant• Innospec• ZXCHEM• Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd• STARCHEEM ENTERPRISES LTD.• Hebei Qida Biotech Co., Ltd• Solvay• Galaxy• Sino Lion USA• Shoka Koreo Co., Ltd• Ataman Kimya A.S.These companies continue to strengthen their market position through investments in research, manufacturing expansion, and sustainable raw material sourcing.Recent Developments• Clariant (2025): Expanded its Care Chemicals manufacturing capacity at the Daya Bay facility, enhancing the production of its sodium cocoyl glycinate line “Hostapon SG.” The investment aims to meet Asia-Pacific’s growing demand for mild and sustainable surfactants.• Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (2023–2024): Strengthened its AminoScience business and continued commercial offerings under Amilite GCS-11, reinforcing its long-term commitment to amino acid surfactant innovation.• Wilmar International: Invested in sustainable coconut-based raw material supply chains to ensure consistent and ethical sourcing of key ingredients used in sodium cocoyl glycinate production.These developments reflect a strong industry-wide commitment to sustainable manufacturing and regional capacity expansion.👉 Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40814 New Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:• Increasing adoption of sodium cocoyl glycinate in premium and organic product lines.• Expansion into men’s grooming, baby care, and oral care applications.• Growing penetration in emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil.• Partnerships between ingredient manufacturers and global cosmetic brands to co-develop eco-friendly formulations.Challenges:• Higher production costs compared to synthetic surfactants.• Limited raw material availability due to dependency on coconut derivatives.• Regulatory complexities across different regions, especially concerning labeling and claims around “natural” ingredients.Despite these challenges, the market outlook remains optimistic due to strong consumer pull and ongoing technological advancements.Market Trends & InnovationsThe sodium cocoyl glycinate market is witnessing multiple innovation trends:• Clean Beauty Movement: Consumers now prioritize ingredients that are safe for both skin and the environment.• Hybrid Formulations: Blends of sodium cocoyl glycinate with other amino acid surfactants are being used to enhance performance.• Waterless and Concentrated Products: To reduce carbon footprint, brands are developing solid shampoos, bars, and powder cleansers using sodium cocoyl glycinate.• Advanced Foaming Systems: Innovations in co-surfactant blending improve foam stability and texture without synthetic additives.• Sustainable Packaging: Brands are pairing eco-friendly ingredients like sodium cocoyl glycinate with recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials.Future OutlookBy 2035, the sodium cocoyl glycinate market is expected to reach US$ 327.6 Mn, underpinned by consumer-driven demand for mild, natural, and sulfate-free personal care products. Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate, accounting for over 40% of global demand, owing to its rapidly expanding beauty and personal care industries, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.North America and Europe will also exhibit consistent growth, fueled by the popularity of clean-label and premium cosmetic brands. Furthermore, the development of new amino acid-based surfactant technologies is likely to enhance cost-efficiency and broaden application scope beyond personal care into home care and hygiene products.Key Trends for the Future1. Rise of Bio-Based Chemistry: Increased use of renewable ingredients to create fully sustainable formulations.2. Premiumization in Personal Care: Growth in luxury, spa-grade, and dermatologist-tested brands using sodium cocoyl glycinate.3. Digital Transparency: Consumer-facing ingredient databases and apps will further accelerate clean-label adoption.4. Collaborative Innovation: Cosmetic companies partnering with chemical manufacturers to co-develop tailored surfactant systems.5. Expansion into Oral Care: Formulators are increasingly testing sodium cocoyl glycinate in toothpaste for its mild foaming and safe cleansing properties.Market SegmentationBy Form:• Powder• LiquidBy Application:• Shampoo & Conditioner• Facial Cleanser• Body Cleanser• Toothpowder/Toothpaste• Baby Care Products• Shaving Products• OthersBy End Use:• Skin Care• Hair Care• Oral Care• OthersBy Region:• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaAmong these, hair care is the dominant segment, driven by the demand for sulfate-free shampoos that maintain scalp and hair health. Sodium cocoyl glycinate’s application in anti-dandruff and moisturizing shampoos has particularly gained traction among consumers seeking gentler cleansing solutions.👉 to buy this comprehensive market research report, click here @: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=40814<ype=S Important FAQs with Answers1. What is sodium cocoyl glycinate used for?It is a mild surfactant derived from coconut oil and glycine, primarily used in skincare, haircare, and baby care products for its gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties.2. Why is sodium cocoyl glycinate preferred over SLS/SLES?Unlike traditional sulfates, sodium cocoyl glycinate does not strip natural oils or irritate the skin, making it suitable for sensitive skin formulations.3. Which region leads the global market?Asia Pacific currently leads the global sodium cocoyl glycinate market, accounting for over 41% of total demand due to rising consumption of sulfate-free beauty products.4. What is driving the market’s growth?Consumer preference for sulfate-free and eco-friendly personal care products, along with increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainable ingredients, are the key drivers.5. Which companies are leading in this market?Major players include Ajinomoto Co., Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Sino Lion USA, and Wilmar International Ltd., among others.6. What is the forecast for 2035?The market is expected to reach US$ 327.6 Mn by 2035, expanding at a 4.8% CAGR between 2025 and 2035.More Related Reports-Polyurea Coatings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyurea-coatings-market.html Grey Hydrogen Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/grey-hydrogen-market.html Floor Coatings Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/floor-coatings-market.html Construction Chemicals Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/global-construction-chemicals-market.html About Us Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact UsTransparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.