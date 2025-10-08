New Guidance and Tools for Restoring Abandoned Mines

Ten Candidate Mines Identified for Good Samaritan Minerals Recovery and Restoration Projects in the US, Hundreds More in the Pipeline

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RESOLVE, a nonprofit solutions-focused organization, has released two white papers designed to provide guidance and tools to accelerate the recovery of metals from and restoration of abandoned mine sites.

The legacy of hardrock mining has left over 500,000 abandoned mine features in the western US alone . A significant source of critical minerals is being lost, and has been left behind, in the by-product of mining operations around the country, including mine waste at abandoned mines. Almost all the critical mineral needs in the US could be met from recovering ninety percent of the by-products from existing mining operations .

“A Guide for Good Samaritans to Help Remediate Abandoned Hardrock Mines in the U.S.” identifies ten abandoned hardrock mines as candidates for the Good Samaritan program with detailed site reviews and provides a policy analysis to help expand the impact of the Act. It reinforces the potential value of pilot projects where critical minerals can be recovered, recognizing that this is not a feature at all sites. The paper is published by RESOLVE in partnership with Regeneration and funding from the Rivian Foundation.

“An Exploration of Policy Tools to Address Abandoned Mines”, presents an overview of new US policy and explores practical policy solutions for tackling similar legacy mine challenges in the US and other countries. The paper is authored by ConservAmerica and published together with RESOLVE and Regeneration.

The increased focus on abandoned sites is due to the recent passage the Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act of 2024, a landmark U.S. law aimed at accelerating the cleanup of abandoned hardrock mines.

Together the papers are the beginning of an effort by RESOLVE to help policy makers, government officials, NGOs and community organization, and mining officials and experts rethink what’s possible at abandoned mine sites in the US and other countries. Readers will find an overview of the Good Samaritan Act, practical policy guidance, and tools and recommendations to help in the pragmatic effort to restore these sites. They highlight the value of safe, well-regulated opportunities to address liability and accelerate metals recovery and restoration at these sites. Future papers will look at issues like technology and how to scale solutions.

The U.S. Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act was passed with bipartisan support. It was introduced by Jim Risch (R-ID) and Senators Martin Heinrich (D-NM). It addresses legal and procedural barriers that have historically hindered voluntary mine remediation efforts. The Act allows for the treatment and reprocessing of legacy mine waste to recover minerals and help offset cleanup costs, creating new opportunities for domestic critical mineral recovery. The Act will start with a pilot program with 15 sites permitted for remediation over the next seven years.

From Regeneration

“These old sites have been sitting for decades. We’re offering new tools to accelerate remediation. We’re committed to turning degraded sites and mine waste into responsible critical minerals and restored sites. Our unique formula will help governments and communities turn a problem into a solution. We’re already working with state governments in the US and provincial and territorial governments in Canada and Australia,” said Stephen D'Esposito, President and CEO of Regeneration.

From RESOLVE

“We want to build a pipeline of restoration projects supported by the recovery of critical and other minerals. Cleaning up waste to fund land and habitat restoration is a pragmatic strategy for Tribes and communities in the US, and in other countries,” said Dr. Carly Vynne, Chief Program Officer of RESOLVE.

From ConservAmerica

“For more than two decades, I’ve seen how Good Samaritan cleanups can turn toxic legacies into living waters—restoring degraded watersheds, protecting threatened fish and wildlife, and safeguarding community drinking water. By providing the legal certainty that volunteers and partners need, this pragmatic, win-win legislation empowers citizens, Tribes, local governments, and conservation groups to address the legacy of historic mining. ConservAmerica is proud to be supporting the Good Samaritan Act with the publication of this white paper, and we encourage Congress to make Good Sam permanent,” said Brent Fewell, ConservAmerica, General Counsel, and Former EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator, Office of Water.

From the Rivian Foundation

“The Rivian Foundation believes that transition minerals can, and must, be extracted responsibly, with respect for the environment and communities. As there are policy and technology advances, there is now a significant opportunity to help mitigate the impacts of past mining operations, while making good-paying jobs and clean water more abundant in local communities,” said Anisa Kamadoli Costa, President & Trustee of the Rivian Foundation

About RESOLVE

RESOLVE is a nonprofit organization that forges sustainable solutions to critical environmental, health, and social challenges through innovative partnerships.

About Regeneration

Regeneration is a restoration social enterprise that recovers metals from waste and restores old, degraded mine sites.

About ConservAmerica

ConservAmerica is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing conservation and sound environmental policy grounded in market-based solutions.

About the Rivian Foundation

The Rivian Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) private foundation that is working to safeguard a healthy planet so future generations can experience a world of abundance, wonder, and adventure — forever. The Rivian Foundation supports high-impact efforts to protect and restore our environment, safeguard our climate, and advance clean energy solutions that help build a healthier planet for generations to come. To learn more, please visit www.rivianfoundation.org

