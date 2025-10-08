Anago Cleaning Systems Continues Industry Excellence Accolades Through Franchise Times Top Performing Brand Ranking

Ranking among the nation’s best, Anago continues to stand out for its unique Master Franchise model and more than 35 years of operational excellence. Anago Cleaning Systems has earned multiple industry honors and consistently ranks among the nation’s most reputable franchise brands. As the commercial cleaning industry continues to evolve, Anago remains committed to innovation through smart technology, sustainability practices, and enhanced health-based cleaning protocols that meet the needs of modern businesses.

Ranked #273, award-winning franchise model continues to deliver opportunity, scalability, and proven success for entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Canada

For more than three decades, we’ve focused on innovation, partnership, and a values-driven approach that continues to propel our system forward.” — Adam Povlitz, CEO and President of Anago Cleaning Systems

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a leading commercial cleaning franchise organization, has once again been recognized by Franchise Times as one of the nation’s top-performing franchise brands in its annual Top 400 ranking. The 2025 list highlights the strongest franchise systems in the U.S. based on global systemwide sales, demonstrating sustained growth, resilience, and leadership in a competitive marketplace. This year’s ranking moves Anago up from last year to #273 among the cleaning services category.

Ranking among the nation’s best, Anago continues to stand out for its unique Master Franchise model and more than 35 years of operational excellence. Since its founding, the company has built a scalable business framework that empowers Master and Unit Franchise owners to grow their own enterprises while delivering exceptional commercial cleaning and disinfection services to clients across industries.

“This recognition from Franchise Times reinforces the strength and sustainability of Anago’s franchise model and the dedication of our franchise owners nationwide,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO and President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “For more than three decades, we’ve focused on innovation, partnership, and a values-driven approach that continues to propel our system forward. This acknowledgment reflects the hard work and commitment of every member of the Anago family.”

Anago’s Award-Winning Franchise Performance

The Franchise Times recognition adds to an impressive streak of accolades earned by Anago Cleaning Systems in 2025. The company was recently named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50K, and Top Global Franchise rankings. In addition, Franchise Business Review recognized Anago for franchisee satisfaction, profitability, and recession resistance, affirming the company’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurial success through a proven system and recession-resilient business model.

Anago Cleaning Systems has earned multiple industry honors and consistently ranks among the nation’s most reputable franchise brands. The company’s success stems from its foundational pillars of entrepreneurial opportunity, structured systems, and an unmatched support infrastructure – principles that have guided its growth for more than 35 years.

As the commercial cleaning industry continues to evolve, Anago remains committed to innovation through smart technology, sustainability practices, and enhanced health-based cleaning protocols that meet the needs of modern businesses.

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a profitable, affordable, scalable, and recession-resistant business, Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be a standout choice. Learn more about Anago’s Master Franchise and Unit Franchise models.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com



Be the CEO of Your Own Franchising Company with Anago

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.