Retail Logistics Industry Set for Strong Growth, Reaching $809.7 Billion by 2032 at 13.5% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Retail Logistics Market ," The retail logistics market size was valued at $238.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $809.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032.Retail logistics refers to the processes, strategies, and activities involved in managing the movement and distribution of products from manufacturers or suppliers to the final consumers within the retail industry. It encompasses various aspects of supply chain management that are specifically tailored to meet the demands of the retail sector.Get Research Report Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13915 The globalization of supply chains in the retail industry has been driven by various factors. Efficient international logistics solutions are indeed crucial for retailers to effectively manage their global operations. Furthermore, globalization opens up new markets for retailers. By sourcing products from different parts of the world they can cater to diverse customer bases and expand their reach. Efficient logistics enable them to serve these markets effectively.Moreover, retailers that can streamline their global supply chains through efficient logistics gain a competitive edge. Quick and reliable delivery of products can lead to an increase in customer satisfaction and loyalty. Furthermore, retailers are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. Efficient logistics can help reduce carbon emissions by optimizing transportation routes and modes and contributing to sustainability goals. By diversifying suppliers and sourcing from different regions, retailers can reduce the risk of disruptions in their supply chains. Efficient logistics ensure that they can quickly adapt to changing circumstances.However, retail logistics relies on having an adequate number of skilled workers to handle various tasks simultaneously. Labor shortages can lead to delays in order processing and delivery which can negatively impact the customer experience. In the competitive retail landscape, customer satisfaction is crucial, and any disruptions caused by labor shortages could result in customer dissatisfaction and potential loss of business.Furthermore, skilled labor shortages can lead to inefficiencies in various aspects of retail logistics. For example, a shortage of truck drivers can result in delayed shipments and longer lead times. Warehouse worker shortages can lead to difficulties in managing inventory, picking & packing products, and maintaining organized storage systems. Supply chain manager shortages can lead to disruptions in coordination and planning.The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence can provide valuable insights into consumer behavior, inventory management, demand forecasting, and route optimization. Retailers can make more informed decisions and optimize their logistics operations for efficiency. With real-time data analysis, retailers can gain better visibility into their inventory levels across various locations. AI can predict which products are likely to sell quickly and adjust inventory accordingly. This minimizes the costs associated with excess inventory while ensuring that popular products are readily available.Procure Complete Research Report Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-logistics-market/purchase-options Furthermore, AI can optimize last-mile delivery by considering variables like package size, delivery location, and real-time traffic conditions. Retailers can offer more precise delivery time estimates to customers and even explore options like autonomous or drone delivery. Data analytics and AI can provide real-time insights into the entire supply chain and from raw materials to end-customer delivery. This transparency allows retailers to identify potential bottlenecks, anticipate disruptions and make proactive adjustments. These factors are anticipated to boost the market expansion in the upcoming years.The retail logistics market share is segmented on the basis of type, solution, mode of transport, and region. By type, it is classified into conventional retail logistics and e-commerce retail logistics. By solution, it is classified into commerce enablement, supply chain solutions, reverse logistics & liquidation, transportation management, and others. By mode of transport, it is classified into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the retail logistics market report include XPO Logistics, Inc., DSV, Kuehne + Nagel International, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Nippon Express, FedEx, Schneider, United Parcel Service, APL Logistics Ltd, and DHL International GmbH.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global retail logistics market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Retail Logistics IndustryThe COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the retail logistics market. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and factory closures in various parts of the world disrupted global supply chains. With physical stores closed or operating with restrictions, there was a surge in online shopping during the pandemic. This led to an increase in demand for e-commerce fulfillment centers and last-mile delivery services, putting pressure on retail logistics providers to adapt and expand their capabilities.The need to fulfill a larger number of individual orders placed a strain on last-mile delivery services. Logistics companies had to adapt to the increase in demand for home deliveries, often requiring adjustments to delivery routes, hiring more drivers, and implementing contactless delivery protocols.Many logistics companies faced labor shortages due to factors such as quarantine measures, illness, and employee safety concerns. This impacted the ability to operate warehouses efficiently and maintain normal delivery schedules. Fluctuating demand patterns and supply chain disruptions made inventory management more complex. Retailers had to find ways to balance stock levels to meet demand while avoiding overstocking.Get More Information Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13915 Key Findings of the StudyBased on type, the conventional retail logistics sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the e-commerce retail logistics sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.Based on solution, the supply chain solutions sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the reverse logistics & liquidation sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.Based on mode of transport, the roadways sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2022 and the waterways sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.Based on region, Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2022 and North America is projected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 