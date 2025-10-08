DRG Launches 'Horizon Planning' Service to Help Leaders Navigate Tomorrow’s Unknowns

A new executive framework from Desk Research Group helps organisations translate signals into strategy and move faster than disruption.

Our clients don’t need another report sitting on a shelf, They need a living framework that updates as markets evolve, that’s the essence of Horizon Planning.” — Chris Hutchinson

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a business environment where disruption has become the new constant, most organizations still plan as though tomorrow will behave like today. Desk Research Group (DRG) is setting out to change that. The firm has officially launched Horizon Planning , a signature service designed to help executives recognize, interpret, and act on early market signals before competitors even see them forming.Built on DRG’s deep expertise in secondary research, strategic analysis, and cross-industry pattern recognition, Horizon Planning transforms market noise into decision-useful foresight. It bridges the gap between theoretical scenario planning and practical strategic execution, a gap that, according to DRG’s founder, has cost countless organizations time, capital, and opportunity.“We saw too many firms collecting intelligence but never converting it into action,” says Chris Hutchinson, Founder and Chief Research Officer of DRG. “Horizon Planning is built for leaders who want clarity, not clutter, it helps them distinguish what matters, when it matters, and what to do next.”The framework brings together five critical disciplines, signal scanning, timing intelligence, industry mapping, resource alignment, and impact modelling. This multidimensional approach ensures clients don’t just see emerging risks and opportunities but understand how they interact.For example, a regulatory shift in energy can cascade into logistics pricing, which may then alter manufacturing competitiveness. Horizon Planning surfaces these connections early, allowing clients to pre-empt disruption rather than react to it.How It WorksEach Horizon Planning engagement begins with a strategic diagnostic, typically lasting two to three weeks. During this phase, DRG’s analysts gather and structure market signals, identify key inflection points, and map potential disruptors, across both direct competitors and adjacent sectors. This stage establishes the “knowns and unknowns” of the business landscape.The next stage, Scenario Modelling and Timing Intelligence, explores the velocity and direction of change. Instead of relying on static projections, DRG models multiple potential futures, each stress-tested against real-world triggers such as regulation, funding cycles, technology adoption, or demographic shifts.Finally, DRG translates insight into decision-ready strategy. The result: a concise, evidence-backed roadmap that prioritizes what to watch, when to act, and how to prepare.The DRG DifferenceUnlike conventional consultancies that depend heavily on interviews or self-reported survey data, DRG specializes in desk-based research and competitive intelligence. This allows the firm to synthesize vast quantities of credible data, from public, regulatory, and commercial sources, quickly and precisely.The outcome is insight without bias: objective, contextual, and ready to inform strategy. Combined with the firm’s cross-sector perspective, it allows executives to learn from patterns in unrelated industries, often the earliest indicators of change.“Our clients don’t need another report sitting on a shelf,” Hutchinson adds. “They need a living framework that updates as markets evolve, that’s the essence of Horizon Planning.”Early Success and Global ReachHorizon Planning has already been applied with clients across Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States. One early adopter, a mid-sized technology company entering the UK-US logistics corridor, leveraged the model to identify early regulatory friction that competitors overlooked. The insight enabled them to reposition their service months before market changes took effect, resulting in a smoother expansion and measurable cost avoidance.DRG’s global reach allows it to blend macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives from multiple jurisdictions, a crucial advantage for multinationals managing complex compliance or supply-chain challenges.About DRGFounded on the principle that clarity drives confidence, Desk Research Group helps clients build stronger strategies through deep research, foresight, and evidence-based decision frameworks. Its services include Primary & Secondary Research, Strategic Planning, Competitive Intelligence, and Horizon Planning.For more information, visit https://www.deskresearchgroup.com or email info@deskresearchgroup.com to arrange a discovery call.

