Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size & Competitive Analysis by Product, Capacity, Technology, and Application: 2023-2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Gas Turbine Market Overview

An industrial gas turbine is a type of combustion engine that converts energy from various fuels—such as natural gas or liquid fuels—into mechanical energy. This mechanical energy is then used to drive an integrated generator, producing electrical energy for industrial or commercial applications.

The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing energy demand across multiple industries. The flexibility of gas turbines to operate on different types of fuels further supports their adoption. However, strict environmental regulations concerning emissions from gas turbines may restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global industrial gas turbine market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

Heavy Duty

Aeroderivative

By Capacity:

Less than 70 MW

70–300 MW

Above 300 MW

By Technology:

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Others

By Geography:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the industrial gas turbine market include:

Ansaldo Energia

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

General Electric (GE)

Harbin Electric International Company Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Opra Turbines B.V.

Siemens AG

Vericor Power Systems

These players are actively investing in technological innovations, strategic collaborations, and capacity expansions to strengthen their market positions globally.

Key Benefits of the Report

Provides comprehensive analysis of the industrial gas turbine market to identify potential investment opportunities.

Highlights drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities influencing the market.

Uses Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze potential buyers, suppliers, and competitive dynamics, helping market players develop strategic business decisions.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + +1 800-792-5285
