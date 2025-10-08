Textile Fabrics Market: Insights into Opportunities and Growth

Textile Fabrics Market, by Fabric Type

The growth of the oil & gas and chemical sectors, which supply essential raw materials.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the fashion and apparel industry, surge in investments, expansion of the oil and gas sector, and advancements in the chemical industry are driving the expansion of the global textile fabrics market According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled “Textile Fabrics Market by Fabric Type (Cotton, Polyester, Polyamide, Others), by Application (Fashion & Clothing, Household, Technical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031”, the global textile fabrics industry was valued at $498.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $942.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17123 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬The global market is primarily fueled by:- The rapid expansion of the fashion and apparel industry.- Rising investments in textile production facilities.- The growth of the oil & gas and chemical sectors, which supply essential raw materials.However, fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges to market growth. Conversely, increasing participation in professional sports and a rising consumer shift toward activewear are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬By Fabric Type- Polyester accounted for over half of the market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance, registering the highest CAGR of 6.9% through 2031.- Its popularity stems from properties such as durability, strength, and superior finish.By Application- The fashion & clothing segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global market in 2021 and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.- This growth is driven by the rising demand for fashion apparel and the expanding e-commerce sector.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤- Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of total revenue, and is projected to continue leading through 2031 with the fastest CAGR of 7.0%.- The region’s growth is fueled by rising consumer spending on apparel and accessories and the expansion of textile manufacturing hubs.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.- Wolfin Textile Ltd.- Coville Inc.- China Textile Co. Ltd.- Klopman International- Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.- Premier Textiles- Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.- Whaley Bradford Ltd.- Yi Chun Textile Ltd.These companies are adopting strategies such as product innovation, expansion, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their global presence and gain a competitive edge.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textile-fabrics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.