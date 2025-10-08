5 Major Aquaculture market Share to Reach $87.6 Bn | Share, Statistics, Size, Regional Analysis by Key Players

Global 5 major aquaculture market accounted for $62.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $87.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge in fish production to meet food supply, rapid technological advancements in the field of aquaculture, and increase in demand from livestock and fisheries drive the growth of the global 5 major aquaculture market Get Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6065 Whys and wherefores of market ups and downsIncrease in fish production to meet food supply, technological advancements in the field of aquaculture, and rise in demand from livestock and fisheries have boosted the growth of the global 5 major aquaculture market. However, surge in temperature and water pollution hampers the market growth. On the contrary, evolution in inland fishing and use of more sustainable technology in aquaculture is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Major market playersBlue Ridge AquacultureHuon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd.Eastern Fish Co.RoyMarine Harvest ASAASMAK - International Fish Farming Holding CompanyPromariscoNireus Aquaculture S.A.Stehr Group Pty Ltd.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2f01a5bd6483b56b9f13c284146532c3 Tilapia to manifest fastest growth through 2025The tilapia segment is projected to portray the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to increased consumption in the U.S. and African. Moreover, it is low in saturated fat, calories, carbohydrates, and sodium content making it a good protein source, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the salmon segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly one-fourth of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increase in demand from the hospitality, QSR food and nutrition sector, and favorable environment for rearing fish due to improved techniques and technology in the catchment area. Moreover, presence of supportive norms and regulation coupled with smooth trade relations across several countries supplemented the market growth.Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6065 China dominates the global marketThe market across China held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increased import of yellowtail in China and increasing popularity of sushi in the region. Moreover, the region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the market across several other regions such as the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Japan.

