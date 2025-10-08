Firefighting Drone Market Expanding at a Healthy 10.2% CAGR, To Reach a Value of $2.4 Billion by 2031

Firefighting Drone Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global firefighting drone market size generated $0.97 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Report Sample at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06280 Factors such as use of advanced drone packs to extinguish wildfire and increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry supplements the growth of the firefighting drone market by increasing demand for efficient firefighting drones. Moreover, delayed delivery of aircraft and high capital requirement creates barrier for growth for firefighting aircrafts, enabling drones to quickly supplement firefighting aircrafts as these drones have low acquisition cost, low maintenance cost and are easy to operate. However, entering into contract & agreements for long-term business opportunities and incorporation of new technologies to put out fire is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.Numerous companies have come up with aerial vehicles to fight with forest fires or building or industrial fires unlike all methods used to extinguish fire such as usage of fire trucks or human involved fire extinguishers. These drones carry chemical or fire retardants that at the press of a button are dropped at locations to extinguish wildfire. Moreover, these firefighting drones are designed in such a way that they can carry a huge amount of fire extinguishing components that can be spread over a huge area to stop fire from moving further. This increased maximum takeoff weight of drones creates wider scope for growth of the market across the globe.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/firefighting-drone-market/purchase-options The firefighting drone market holds a great potential over the coming years backed by the increase in forest & industrial fire incidents taking place at regular time intervals has provided lucrative opportunities for growth of the market across the globe. Meanwhile, use of general aircrafts to extinguish wildfire is incurring notable operational and capital cost, allowing drones to rapidly supplement aircrafts. Moreover, rise in investments on building efficient and technically advanced drones for numerous applications are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the global market.Significant increase in fire related accidents, especially in the oil & gas industry increases demand for efficient safety measures along with the need for available firefighting drones to be present at nearby locations, which drives the market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules & regulations by governments along with technological advancements in firefighting technology also acts as driving factor for the market growth. In addition, numerous companies as well as industry owners deploy active firefighting systems such as drones, which proves to be efficient in firefighting scenarios and at the same time are easy to operate. Such developments & technological advancements create a positive impact on the growth of the market across the globe.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06280 The global firefighting drone market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031.The global firefighting drone industry report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as AeroVironment, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elistair, Drone Amplified, Dronefly, BSS Holland B.V, Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company, DSLRPros, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Draganfly inc., EHang, Vimal Fire, Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO., LTD, SKYDIO, INC., DJI, L3Harris Technologies Inc.Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:Drone Analytics Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-analytics-market-A13562 Underwater Drone Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market-A08682 Drone Training and Education Services Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-training-and-education-services-market-A11286

