Hosiery Market Size to Reach USD 56.96 Bn by 2032 | Athleisure, Performance & Sustainable Hosiery Trends.

Hosiery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2032 and is currently valued at USD 41.30 Bn in 2024. is expected to USD 56.96 Bn by 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover the Global Hosiery Market forecast to 2032 — growth drivers: athleisure, compression hosiery, sustainable materials and e-commerce.Hosiery Market Analysis Overview:“What is the market size of the hosiery industry? The global Hosiery Market is valued at USD 41.30 Bn in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 56.96 Bn by 2032.”, Hosiery Market is entering a dynamic growth phase fueled by athleisure, performance hosiery, and sustainable fashion trends. Rising demand for compression hosiery, eco-friendly fabrics, and fashion-forward tights among urban women, athletes, and Gen Z consumers is unlocking robust revenue opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Leading players like HanesBrands, Gildan, Wolford, and LVMH are driving market expansion through strategic acquisitions, innovative product launches, and digital retail, positioning hosiery as a high-potential, performance-driven, and style-centric investment for the evolving fashion and wellness landscape.Hosiery Market Growth Surges: How Athleisure and Eco-Innovation Are Transforming Fashion EssentialsGlobal Hosiery Market is accelerating as athleisure, fitness, and fashion trends redefine comfort and style. Rising demand for colored, patterned, and compression hosiery among urban women, athletes, and youth consumers reflects a shift toward performance-driven elegance. Leading hosiery brands are advancing with eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recycled materials, aligning with the sustainability movement. With online retail expansion boosting global access, the hosiery industry enters a dynamic era of innovation, wellness, and fashion-forward growth.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/hosiery-market/2835 Hosiery Market Opportunities Unfold: How Athleisure, Eco-Fashion, and Digital Retail Are Shaping the Next Growth WaveGlobal Hosiery Market presents vast opportunities as athleisure, fashion innovation, and sustainability trends reshape consumer demand. Rising adoption of compression hosiery for wellness, coupled with the surge in eco-friendly, recycled, and biodegradable fabrics, is redefining product value. Expanding online retail channels and growing influence of urban youth and fashion-conscious consumers are unlocking new revenue streams for hosiery brands worldwide. As digital fashion trends merge with performance-driven designs, investors and manufacturers stand at the edge of a transformative era in hosiery market growth and innovation.Hosiery Market Faces Supply Chain Shocks and Price Pressures, Can Sustainable Innovation Turn the Tide?Hosiery Market faces key challenges as raw material price fluctuations, manufacturing costs, and supply chain disruptions strain profitability. Reliance on synthetic fibers raises concerns among eco-conscious consumers, urging brands toward sustainable manufacturing. To sustain growth, hosiery manufacturers must drive cost-efficient innovation, reinforce supply chain resilience, and adapt swiftly to green market trends.Global Hosiery Market Evolves: From Compression Socks to Eco-Friendly Shapewear, Retail and Tech Drive GrowthGlobal Hosiery Market spans socks, compression stockings, tights, pantyhose, and stockings, blending comfort, style, and performance. Rising demand for moisture-wicking and antibacterial socks and compression hosiery reflects wellness and fashion trends. Women’s hosiery leads the market, with eco-friendly shapewear attracting Gen Z and urban consumers. While retail stores dominate distribution, AR fitting rooms and self-checkout systems are transforming the in-store experience, unlocking new opportunities in the hosiery industry.Key Trends: Athleisure and Sustainability Driving Global Hosiery Market Growth with Performance, Style, and Eco-Friendly InnovationAthleisure: Rising athleisure and fitness trends are boosting demand for hosiery that delivers both performance functionality and fashion-forward style for everyday and active wear.Sustainable Practices: Hosiery brands are using recycled and biodegradable materials to appeal to eco-conscious consumers and drive market growth.Key Developments: HanesBrands Expands Hosiery Portfolio with ‘Hanes Moves’ Launch and Strategic Acquisition by Gildan ActivewearAugust 13, 2025, Gildan Activewear acquired HanesBrands for $2.2 billion, gaining access to iconic hosiery and apparel brands like Hanes and Maidenform, strengthening its global market presence.27 December 2024, HanesBrands launched ‘Hanes Moves’, featuring performance socks, innerwear, and apparel to boost hosiery and activewear offerings globally.Hosiery Market Hotspots: Asia-Pacific Dominates While Europe Surges with Premium, Fashion-Forward Hosiery TrendsAsia-Pacific hosiery market leads globally, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and fashion-conscious consumers in China and India, with brands like Gildan expanding aggressively. Europe is the fastest-growing region, driven by demand for premium, stylish hosiery featuring vibrant colours, lace, and fashion-forward prints, with retailers like Marks & Spencer and John Lewis reporting strong sales growth.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/hosiery-market/2835 Global Hosiery Market Powerhouses: How Hanes, Wolford, Gildan, and LVMH Are Driving Fashion, Luxury, and Performance GrowthGlobal Hosiery Market is dominated by key players like HanesBrands, Wolford AG, Gildan Activewear, and LVMH, blending mass-market reach with premium, luxury offerings. Hanes drives volume through partnerships and scale, while Wolford and LVMH target high-end, fashion-forward hosiery, leveraging social media, celebrity influence, and innovative fabrics. Rising demand for compression stockings, shapewear, and performance hosiery further fuels growth among health-conscious and fashion-savvy consumers.Hosiery Market Key PlayersNorth AmericaHanesBrands Inc. (USA)Gildan Activewear Inc. (Canada)Renfro Corporation (USA)Kayser-Roth Corporation (USA)THORLO, Inc. (USA)Gold Toe Brands (USA)Swiftwick (USA)EuropeWolford AG (Austria)Falke (Germany)Carvico (Italy)Gerbe (France)Levante (Italy)Pierre Mantoux (France)Calzedonia Group (Italy)Oroblu (Italy)Asia PacificTriumph International (Japan)Gunze (Japan)Regina Miracle International (Hong Kong)Bombay Hosiery (India)Page Industries (India)Huafu Group (China)South AmericaAlpargatas S.A. (Brazil)Dudalina (Brazil)Coteminas (Brazil)Everfit (Colombia)Middle East & AfricaSoktas (Turkey)Nahda Textile (Egypt)Al Safa Textiles (UAE)Taypa Textile (Turkey)Kigass Knitting (South Africa)Analyst Perspective:Global Hosiery Market is set for strong growth, driven by athleisure, performance hosiery, and sustainable fabrics. Rising demand from urban women, athletes, and Gen Z across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific opens robust revenue opportunities. FAQ1What is the projected growth and market size of the global hosiery market by 2032?A1: The global hosiery market is set to reach USD 56.96 Billion by 2032 at a 4.1% CAGR.Which key trends are driving demand for performance, fashion, and sustainable hosiery?A2: Rising athleisure, compression hosiery, eco-friendly fabrics, and fashion-forward tights are driving market demand.Which region leads the global hosiery market?A3: Asia-Pacific leads in volume, Europe leads in premium per-capita spend, and North America shows fastest e-commerce monetization. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

