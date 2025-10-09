Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market to Exceed US $4.05 Billion by 2029, with 20.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for the artificial intelligence-enabled veterinary diagnostics has seen substantial growth over the last few years. The market is predicted to expand from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. The surge in this period is linked to factors such as a rise in pet ownership, increased spending on animal health, the need for advanced diagnostic and imaging tools, growing consciousness around preventative veterinary care, a surge for speedy and precise diagnostic outcomes, and heightened emphasis on managing livestock health.

In the next few years, the market size for veterinary diagnostics empowered by artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to experience a substantial increase, reaching $4.05 billion in 2029 with a 20.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The climb in the predicted period can be associated with the growing dependence on artificial intelligence for accurate diagnosis, escalating demand for individualized animal treatment plans, amplified investment in animal research and development, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, and a heightened emphasis on early detection and preventive health care in animals. Key trends during the forecast period will involve innovation in veterinary diagnostic platforms based on the cloud, AI-powered diagnostic solutions merging with telemedicine, developments in point-of-care diagnostic devices supported by AI, invention in diagnosing multiple animals, and the use of big data analytics and machine learning for predictive veterinary healthcare.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market?

The increase in the occurrence of animal diseases is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) enabled veterinary diagnostics market. Animal diseases, which could result from infectious agents, poor nourishment, genetics or environmental pressures, are escalating as a result of intensive livestock farming. This is due to the rapid spread of infections in densely populated animal spaces. AI-powered veterinary diagnostics play a crucial role in managing these diseases through swift and precise detection of infections, forecasting disease outbreaks, and backing early treatment decisions to enhance animal health. As an example, the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), a French intergovernmental organization, reported that the number of avian influenza outbreaks in mammals more than doubled from 459 in 2023 to 1,022 outbreaks over 55 countries in 2024. Thus, the growing prevalence of animal diseases is propelling the growth of the AI-assisted veterinary diagnostics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Zoetis Inc.

• Antech Diagnostics Inc.

• smaXtec animal care technology GmbH

• Scopio Labs Ltd.

• SignalPET Inc.

• ImpriMed Inc.

• VetCT Ltd.

• CattleEye Ltd

• VetChip

• VetRadar

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Industry?

Leading firms in the AI-driven veterinary diagnostics sector, such as Antech Diagnostics Inc., are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions like AI-powered radiology interpretation tools. These tools help to boost diagnostic precision, cut down on processing times, and improve the health outcomes of animals. The AI-powered radiology interpretation instruments are software solutions which leverage artificial intelligence algorithms to scrutinize veterinary radiology images—like X-ray images, CT scans, and MRI scans—to identify unusual aspects and provide faster, more precise diagnostic conclusions. For example, in May 2025, Antech Diagnostics Inc. unveiled its RapidRead Dental tool, an AI-based radiology interpretation tool designed for speed and precision in detecting dental diseases in pets. This tool enables a detailed analysis of veterinary dental radiographs in roughly 10 minutes and enhances diagnostic certainty. It also reduces anesthetic time because it allows treatment decisions to be made during the procedure, leading to enhanced workflow efficiency. Additionally, RapidRead Dental produces detailed, annotated reports, which support veterinarians in efficiently communicating findings to pet owners, thus enhancing the care and compliance of patients.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered veterinary diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock, Other Animal Types

3) By Application: Disease Detection, Health Monitoring, Treatment Planning, Other Applications

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Diagnostic Imaging Software, Data Analytics And Predictive Tools, Electronic Health Records (EHR) Integration

2) By Hardware: Imaging Systems, Analyzers, Wearable Monitoring Devices

3) By Services: Diagnostic And Testing Services, Consulting And Training Services, Maintenance And Support Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-powered veterinary diagnostics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-powered-veterinary-diagnostics-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for AI-powered veterinary diagnostics. It is anticipated that the most rapid growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The regions examined in the Artificial Intelligence-Powered Veterinary Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

