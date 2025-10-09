Frankenstein, the Award-Winning Musical Film Adaptation to be Screened by Art House in Jersey City, New Jersey on Oct 19

Frankenstein movie poster Marc Christopher as the Creature Grace Hwoang as Elizabeth Lavenza, Daniel Robert Burns as Victor Frankenstein, Daryl Glenn as his father

Best Feature Film and Best Original Score - based firmly on Mary Shelley’s emotionally powerful novel

a musical love letter, true to its source material . . . infused with enough emotion to send chills down the spine” — Hannah Brown (review )

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric B. Sirota’s Frankenstein, his faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel, the movie musical based on Sirota’s long-running Off-Broadway musical, will be screened by Art House in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Sunday, October 19 at 7:30 PM.Tickets ($20) and information can be found here: https://www.arthouseproductions.org/products/frankenstein-the-musical-october-19-2025 The 107-minute film will be followed by a talkback with writer/composer (and research physicist) Eric B. Sirota.Art House is located at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302email: info@arthouseproductions.org phone: 201-579-0532website: www.arthouseproductions.org Based on Mary Shelley’s novel, FRANKENSTEIN, is a sweeping romantic musical about the human need for love and companionship. Having lost his mother at a young age, Victor Frankenstein seeks to end human mortality and arrogantly enters territory beyond his control. While he enjoys unconditional love from Elizabeth, he grants none to his creation.Written and composed by Eric B. Sirota, this compelling, thought-provoking adaptation with passionate melodies and a "Phantom-like" award-winning score, was first produced onstage Off-Broadway in NY, and ran for 3 years until the pandemic. Then re-conceived for screen and directed by Joe LoBianco, it has gone on to win numerous film festival awards, including over 35 for Best Original Score and over 18 for Best Film.Sirota's empathetic and eloquent Creature is not a "new take" on Frankenstein; it is the story Mary Shelley wrote.There also is, of course, no "Igor". Victor Frankenstein works in isolation. He tells no one of his endeavors. He does not share it with Elizabeth, his best friend Henry, nor his teachers, and he has no assistant. According to Sirota, "This is actually key to the story, since Victor’s flaw as a scientist was not “hubris” as is often said, but his lack of collaboration, mentorship and peer review. But Victor’s main flaw which led to the tragic outcome, was not about science. It was rather his lack of empathy for his creation, his child. And the musical is about the human need for a love and companionship; the heart of Mary Shelley‘s story."Reviews said: ". . . a musical love letter true to its source material" (-Local Theatre NY); "Sirota…imbues his show with the serious philosophical underpinnings of Shelley’s original” (-Off Off On Line); "Frankenstein is alive! . . . Immerse yourself in the haunting melodies and powerful score of this romantic musical adaptation. . . it is a success of a show that should be considered something great in the realm of musical theater." (-BroadwayWorld)Frankenstein is an independent production, with producers John Lant, Tamra Pica, Eric B. Sirota, Cara London, Joe LoBianco, Tom DiOrio and Maarten Cornelis, with Write Act Repertory, Tin Mirror Productions, Gatehouse Entertainment and Day of Wrath Musical Development.The cast is led by Daniel Robert Burns (Victor Frankenstein), Marc Christopher (Creature) and Grace Hwoang (Elizabeth Lavenza), along with Jay Lucas Chacon, Ren King, Tim Bacskai, Daryl Glenn, Lauren Coccaro, Julie McNamara, Isaiah Delgado and Rebecca Ponticello.Frankenstein was filmed inside the historic Park Theatre in Union City, New Jersey, where the members of the production team were also dedicated volunteers and arts professionals involved in rehabilitating the historic theatre into a performing and fine arts center. Studio recordings and post-production took place at Tin Mirror Studios in Kings Park, NY. Orchestrations were by Kent Jeong-Eun Kim and Kim Jinhyoung.Frankenstein can be streamed on-demand on Vimeo The soundtrack album has been released under the name "Frankenstein Cast Album (Movie Musical)” and is available on most music streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.As Mary Shelley's novel is one of the classics still part of school curricula, this faithful adaptation is of particular interest to educators. and is available for school use: https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com/teachers/ Extensive free supplementary materials are available, including notes from the playwright/composer Eric B. Sirota which contain:– How he came to write musical theatre and Frankenstein in particular– The process of developing a new musical from pen to stage and film– Adapting the novel as a work of musical theatre– Science in FrankensteinFor further information, please visit https://TheFrankensteinMusical.com or https://Vimeo.com/ondemand/frankensteinmusical/ to stream Frankenstein directly.Eric B. Sirota ( https://EricSirota.com ) is a composer/playwright, having written five full-length musicals. He is also a highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. His musical, Frankenstein, played Off-Broadway for 3 years, and was recently adapted as a movie musical garnering numerous film festival awards. His musical "Your Name on My Lips", an original love story, had two productions at the Theater for the New City, where Sirota was a resident playwright. "Go, My Child" had staged readings at the Actor’s Temple Theatre, and is slated for a 2026 production. In 2019, he was the recipient of a grant to attend an artists residency where he wrote "A Good Day" (music, memory, an old flame, and Alzheimer’s), inspired by his father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s and the power of the power of music to rekindle memory and awaken the mind. "A Good Day" had a successful developmental production by the Shawnee Playhouse and won BroadwayWorld’s regional Best New Play or Musical award.Eric is a soft condensed matter physicist. His recent scientific journal publication about viscosity is likely the first scientific journal article to feature an original song in the "Supporting Information". https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.energyfuels.5c02322 Eric is married to the artist Cara London.For more information contact Eric B. Sirota at info@TheFrankensteinMusical.com

