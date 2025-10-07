AXIS RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES APPOINTS JILL GOODWIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Jill Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer, Axis Research & Technologies Axis Research & Technologies

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axis Research & Technologies , a national leader in bioskills training and medical research environments, today announced the appointment of Jill Goodwin as Chief Executive Officer. Goodwin, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, has been instrumental in strengthening Axis’s operations and client partnerships across its national network of advanced bioskills labs. She succeeds Nick Moran, who has led the company for the past decade and will now turn his focus to leading OMNIMED, a medical technology company pioneering AI-powered surgical telemetry through its SmartOR™ platform.“Jill has been a driving force behind Axis’s success and growth,” said Nick Moran, outgoing CEO of Axis Research & Technologies. “Her leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence make her the ideal person to guide the company into its next chapter.”In addition to her leadership at Axis, Goodwin is also Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of OMNIMED, where she has worked alongside R&D teams and medical educators to bring groundbreaking technology into hospital systems and surgical environments. Her collaborative approach has positioned her as a trusted partner to leading medical device companies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers.Goodwin has been recognized nationally for her contributions to advancing healthcare innovation and leadership, including being honored with the Silver Stevie Award for “Most Innovative Woman of the Year in Healthcare” and as a finalist for the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce’s “Women of Influence.” She has also been featured in industry publications for her role in setting new standards of professionalism and client service within the bioskills industry.“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Axis,” said Jill Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer of Axis Research & Technologies. “Our mission has always been to transform medical training and education by anticipating client needs and delivering exceptional solutions. I am deeply proud of the Axis team, and I look forward to continuing to serve our partners with the innovation, flexibility, and excellence they have come to expect.”About Axis Research & TechnologiesFounded in 2015, Axis Research & Technologies operates a national network of advanced bioskills laboratories in Irvine, CA; Columbia (Baltimore), MD; Nashville, TN; and Houston, TX. Each facility is designed to accommodate complex, hands-on surgical training, cadaveric research, medical device development, and live broadcast education. Axis has earned a reputation for pairing state-of-the-art environments with concierge-level support, including tissue sourcing, logistics, technical services, and advanced broadcasting capabilities. By providing flexible, scalable facilities that serve surgeons, medical device companies, health systems, and academic institutions, Axis has become a trusted partner across the healthcare ecosystem.Learn more at www.axisrt.com

