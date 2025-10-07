David R. Topper Captures Love, Memory, and Loss in 'Remnants of Our Life with Your Dementia'

Remnants of Our Life with Your Dementia: A Poetic Memoir

This moving poetic memoir will be featured at The Maple Staple booth (Hall 5.1 D86) during the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, happening October 15–19.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David R. Topper’s moving work, “ Remnants of Our Life with Your Dementia: A Poetic Memoir ,” will be featured at the upcoming Frankfurt Book Fair, taking place October 15–19, 2025, in Frankfurt, Germany. The collection will be showcased at The Maple Staple Booth (Hall 5.1 D86) as part of a curated selection of over 100 titles representing a wide range of genres, voices, and literary traditions.Presented through poetic reflection, “Remnants of Our Life with Your Dementia: A Poetic Memoir” captures the shifting contours of love, identity, and presence when memory fades. Each poem serves as both a tribute and a reckoning—revealing how beauty and heartbreak can coexist in the same breath. It is not only a record of one man’s experience but also a compassionate mirror for countless families navigating similar paths.This release marks David R. Topper’s first foray into poetry following a distinguished academic career. A retired professor from the University of Winnipeg, Topper is the recipient of two teaching awards and the author of six books. His previous works explored intersections of science, philosophy, and art; this poetic memoir expands that intellectual curiosity into the realm of the deeply personal.Frankfurt Book Fair attendees can explore “Remnants of Our Life with Your Dementia: A Poetic Memoir” and other featured titles at The Maple Staple booth (Hall 5.1 D86) throughout the five-day event. The complete lineup of featured books is available at https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/ , and additional coverage can be found in The Maple Staple Magazine’s Fall and Winter Issue 2025, available at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/ “Remnants of Our Life with Your Dementia: A Poetic Memoir” is now available worldwide through Amazon and other major book retailers. To learn more about David R. Topper’s life and work, visit www.davidrtopper.com About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

