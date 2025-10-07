Allen Thompson Brillhart III to Hold Exclusive Book Signing at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

The Word That Loves You: Begin

With “The Word That Loves You: Begin,” Brillhart invites readers to rediscover faith, forgiveness, and the transformative love found in Scripture.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, faith and inspiration will take the spotlight as Allen Thompson Brillhart III, joins the Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, one of the most influential literary gatherings in the world. The event, renowned for uniting authors, publishers, and readers from across the globe, will be held from October 15–19, 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany.Visitors can meet Brillhart in person during an exclusive book signing session for his celebrated work, “ The Word That Loves You: Begin ,” on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, at The Maple Staple Booth (Hall 5.1 D86). More details about the book signing session can be found by visiting The Maple Staple’s exhibitor profile at https://connect.buchmesse.de/newfront/sessions/20527 In his book, “The Word That Loves You: Begin,” Brillhart draws from the English Standard Version (ESV) of the Holy Bible to illuminate six foundational themes of Christian living: The Fall, Forgiveness, Faith, Fruit of the Spirit, Finding Others for Salvation, and Frequent Prayer. Each chapter includes commentaries and study questions designed to encourage thoughtful engagement with Scripture. By guiding readers through these foundational topics, Brillhart aims to underscore the enduring relevance of God’s Word in navigating modern life.A passionate believer and a writer, Allen Thompson Brillhart III hopes to inspire others to seek divine wisdom through the pages of the Bible. His appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair reflects his ongoing mission to share faith through writing and to help others begin their own journeys with God’s Word.Attendees are encouraged to stop by The Maple Staple Booth (Hall 5.1 D86) during the signing window to meet Brillhart, receive a signed copy of “The Word That Loves You: Begin,” and engage in conversations about faith and spiritual growth.In addition to Brillhart’s inspiring work, The Maple Staple will showcase over 100 featured titles across diverse genres during the Frankfurt Book Fair. Visitors can explore the complete collection through The Maple Staple’s website at https://themaplestaple.com/frankfurt-2025-book-genres/ To learn more about Allen Thompson Brillhart III and the spiritual vision behind “The Word That Loves You: Begin,” readers can also enjoy his feature article in The Maple Staple Magazine’s Fall and Winter Issue 2025 (pages 22–23), available at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-7/ About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore—it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.