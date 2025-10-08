1 Bestselling Book Series ‘START OVER’ Ignites a U.S. Movement of Courage, Comebacks & Radical Reinvention

Marco Robinson Amazon listing

START OVER isn’t about survival — it’s about leadership. These people didn’t just write chapters. They rewrote their lives.” — Mark Robinson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that feels darker by the day, one global book series is giving people their light back — by showing what happens when you refuse to stay down.The “ START OVER – Turn Any Loss Into a Sensational Comeback ” series, founded by Marco Robinson, is now a full-blown global phenomenon — a cultural uprising built on courage, truth, and second chances.🔥 All 6 Volumes. All #1 Bestsellers. 84 Stories of Grit and Glory.Each volume features 14 individuals who’ve faced the unthinkable — trauma, abuse, grief, cancer, incarceration, betrayal, bankruptcy — and turned their pain into purpose, their story into strategy, and their breakdown into breakthrough.“START OVER isn’t about survival — it’s about leadership,” said Marco Robinson.“These people didn’t just write chapters. They rewrote their lives.”💥 The Truth That’s Taking Over the WorldIn just 24 hours of every launch, each of the six volumes has hit #1 on Amazon in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada — dominating categories from PersonalTransformation to Motivational Self-Help and Health & Fitness.Every single author — 84 and counting — became a #1 bestselling author within a day. But the impact didn’t stop at rankings.They became coaches, speakers, mentors, and thought leaders, standing on stages across the globe and building businesses around their story.🔥 Why America Can’t Look Away“START OVER” has exploded across the U.S. because it speaks to the heart of what Americans do best — rise up.“This isn’t a glossy self-help fantasy. It’s real life. Raw, unfiltered, and completely human,” he said. “Every author speaks their truth without sugarcoating — sharing how they faced loss, trauma, or tragedy, and exactly how they fought their way back. Whether it’s domestic violence, addiction, illness, grief, or financial collapse — these are not victims. They’re warriors. And that’s what makes this movement unstoppable.”🌎 A Global Tour of ResilienceThe Start Over Speaking Tour has already hit:🗽 New York🇬🇧 London🎤 Budapest🍀 Dublin🏴 Edinburgh🇸🇪 StockholmEach event sells out — filled with people ready to rewrite their story, rebuild their life, and rise from the ashes, he said.The tour features:● Live author panels sharing behind-the-scenes healing journeys● Courage coaching and reinvention workshops● Mental health advocacy● Speaker training and visibility sessions for purpose-driven entrepreneurs“Your story is your most valuable asset,” said Robinson. “Someone out there is praying for the wisdom you’ve already earned in the fire.”🚀 From Story to Stage — and from Stage to LegacyThe START OVER series has become more than a bestselling book line.It’s a launchpad for coaches, consultants, and leaders who want to turn truth into transformation — and pain into profit.Authors are now:● Building global coaching brands● Attracting high-paying clients● Launching podcasts and online programs● Speaking on global stages● Becoming certified transformation coaches inside the Start Over movementOne contributor put it best:“Before START OVER, I had a story but no platform. Now I’m a bestselling author, booked coach, and finally feel seen for the power I bring,” said Alana Webb 💬 A Movement Built on Truth, Not Trends“In a world obsessed with perfection, START OVER celebrates imperfection,” Robinson said. “It’s for anyone who’s been knocked down and had the courage to get back up. That’s why readers across America are calling it “the realest thing in personal development.”“The books are raw. The stories are real,” he said. “No fluff. No filters. Just courage, healing, and the tools to rebuild your life — for real. And that’s exactly why every volume goes to #1.”🌟 How to Be Part of the Next BestsellerIf you’ve overcome something powerful — and you know your story could change lives — this is your moment.The movement is now accepting applications for Volume 7, the next #1 bestseller in the making.You don’t need a massive following.You just need a hell yes.“This is your chance to turn your lowest moment into your highest calling,” said Robinson.“The book is just the beginning. The business, visibility, and impact come next.”📩 To apply to become a co-author in Start Over: Volume 7 and turn your comeback into global impact, income, and influence, contact:📧 marco@marcorobinson.com📍 Follow the movement: @startovermovement🌐 Learn more: startovermovement.comAbout the START OVER MovementFounded by Marco Robinson, Start Over has become one of the most successful transformational book franchises in the world.A #1 international bestselling author, TV producer, and serial entrepreneur, Marco has coached over 100 people to become bestselling authors and thought leaders through the series.The Start Over brand now includes:🎥 A documentary series in development🎤 Global author retreats & speaking tours🎓 Coaching certification programs📘 Volume 7 launching early 2026“START OVER isn’t just a book,” said Robinson. “It’s a signal to the world that your next chapter can be your best one yet.”

Alana Webb

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.