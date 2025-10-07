Author and Advocate Dana Priyanka Hammond Launches DPH Publishing to Empower Purpose-Driven Writers

Dana Priyanka Hammond

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Priyanka Hammond, author of the memoir "Abandoned But Not Forgotten" and founder of the trauma-informed healing community nas.io/dana-speaks, announces the establishment of DPH Publishing, a boutique micro-press dedicated to bringing purpose-driven books to market with professional polish and author-first care.

The new publishing venture reflects Hammond's commitment to helping survivors, counselors, and purpose-driven storytellers share their truths through professionally produced books. DPH Publishing specializes in manuscript-ready production services including editorial, interior layout, and cover design, along with ISBN procurement and broad distribution to major retailers and libraries.

Hammond brings a unique perspective to the publishing industry, drawing from her own journey as an author across multiple genres including memoir, faith-centered growth guides, and practical workbooks. Her published works include "The Solo Journey: Why You Don't Need Others to Find Fulfillment" and "Against All Odds: The Enemy's Plan and God's Purpose," each offering readers actionable hope paired with raw honesty.

DPH Publishing distinguishes itself through transparent workflows that respect author ownership and creative vision. The company focuses on craft and production rather than marketing services, though Hammond is developing collaboration-based "alternative marketing tools" through partnerships with aligned organizations, community groups, and media outlets.

The launch of DPH Publishing aligns with Hammond's broader mission of community healing and empowerment. Through her nas.io/dana-speaks platform, she provides judgment-free, trauma-informed resources including micro-courses and workbooks that help members reframe painful narratives into strengths and practice daily resilience habits.

Hammond's academic background includes a Bachelor of Liberal Studies with concentrations in Business Administration, Management, and Project Management, and she is currently completing her Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. This educational foundation informs her approach to creating psychologically safe spaces and designing equitable processes that support real behavior change.

As a public speaker featured on platforms such as A-Speakers and SpeakerHub, Hammond addresses topics including resilience and faith, ethical leadership, trauma-informed communities, and turning personal stories into measurable impact. Her advocacy work focuses on mental health awareness, foster care reform, and the fight against human trafficking.

Authors interested in learning more about DPH Publishing's manuscript-ready production services and collaboration opportunities can visit danapriyankahammond.com for additional information.

About Dana Priyanka Hammond

Dana Priyanka Hammond is an author, advocate, and entrepreneur whose work spans memoir, faith-centered growth guides, and practical workbooks. Abandoned at an Indian train station at age four, her journey through abuse, foster care, and adoption in the United States laid the foundation for the resilience, empathy, and courage that define her work today. Through her books, nas.io/dana-speaks healing community, and the newly launched DPH Publishing, Hammond empowers others to transform pain into purpose. She also operates Hammond Tax Services, providing financial empowerment guidance to families, students, and solopreneurs.

