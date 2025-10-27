Banking Veteran Jason Pendergist Helps Community Banks Thrive in the Digital Age with Enable Technologies

Jason Pendergist

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enable Technologies Inc., a leading provider of software solutions for financial institutions, spotlights the contributions of advisory board member Jason Pendergist , a seasoned banking executive helping community banks and credit unions compete in an era of rapid digital disruption.With a distinguished career that includes senior leadership at JP Morgan Chase, Pendergist understands both the scale of Wall Street and the challenges of Main Street. His guidance is shaping Enable Technologies Inc.’s mission to give mid-sized banks and credit unions the same digital tools as their largest competitors—without losing the trust, relationships, and reliability that define local banking.“Jason’s insights have been invaluable in helping us align our platforms with what matters most to financial institutions and their customers,” said Ashwin Kranthi, CEO of Enable Technologies Inc. “He bridges decades of banking experience with a passion for innovation, ensuring our technology enhances—not replaces—the human connection in banking.”At a time when many mid-sized institutions risk falling behind, Pendergist is helping Enable Technologies Inc. design cloud-based, customer-centric platforms that improve operational efficiency by up to 30% while making digital banking seamless and accessible. By advising on open banking, embedded finance, and data-driven tools, he is helping community banks stay competitive in a financial services market projected to grow to $1.5 trillion by 2030.“Digital transformation isn’t just about speed or scale—it’s about giving every bank the ability to serve their customers with the same excellence they always have, in ways that today’s customers expect,” said Pendergist. “I’m proud to support Enable Technologies Inc.’s vision of helping institutions embrace change without losing sight of the communities they serve.”Beyond his advisory work, Pendergist is a recognized thought leader in financial services, frequently sharing insights on digital transformation and mentoring emerging leaders in fintech. His commitment to strengthening both institutions and the communities they support underscores his role as a catalyst for change in the industry.About Enable Technologies Inc.Enable Technologies Inc., based in Denver, Colorado, provides innovative software solutions that empower financial institutions to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. Serving banks and credit unions across North America, Enable Technologies Inc. is at the forefront of digital transformation in financial services. Learn more at Enable Technologies Inc.

