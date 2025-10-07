Cabinetry Expert Michael Quatela of Rochester, NY Shares How Custom Cabinetry Can Boost Your Home’s Value in HelloNation

Michael Quatela

What helps a home stand out when it is time to sell?

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What helps a home stand out when it is time to sell? According to a HelloNation article , the answer often lies in the details that go beyond surface-level updates. Michael Quatela of Craftworks Custom Cabinetry in Rochester, NY, explains how custom cabinetry provides meaningful upgrades that not only improve daily living but also strengthen a home’s resale value.The article notes that many homeowners start with easy updates like fresh paint or landscaping. While those changes matter, they often lack lasting impact. By comparison, custom cabinetry provides functional storage, refined design, and a sense of permanence that makes an immediate impression on potential buyers. This combination of usability and craftsmanship can elevate a home in ways simple cosmetic improvements cannot.The kitchen is highlighted as the top priority. Often described as the heart of the home, the kitchen strongly influences buying decisions. Custom kitchen cabinets provide visual harmony while adding features that modern buyers want, such as soft-close drawers, hidden trash pullouts, and vertical tray storage. According to the HelloNation article, these details go beyond style and deliver convenience that resonates with today’s market expectations.Bathrooms come next in importance. Custom vanities that include double sinks, integrated linen storage, and organized drawer systems create both functionality and a sense of luxury. These improvements help bathrooms feel finished and ready for use, qualities that buyers value when comparing homes. The article stresses that functional storage in these areas is a major factor in supporting resale value.Beyond kitchens and bathrooms, built-in cabinetry across other parts of the house can further increase appeal. The HelloNation article explains how features like mudroom cubbies, entryway storage, and home office shelving help define spaces while giving buyers a clear vision of how the home can serve their lifestyle. Unlike freestanding furniture, these built-ins feel intentional and permanent, which adds weight to the home’s overall design.A key advantage of investing in custom cabinetry is its staying power. Trends in paint colors or fixtures may fade, but cabinetry designed for both function and style holds long-term appeal. Buyers often recognize the quality of the craftsmanship, associating it with care and thoughtful investment. By tying rooms together with consistent design, custom cabinetry also creates a cohesive aesthetic that makes the home more memorable.The article also outlines a strategy for homeowners to maximize results. To achieve the greatest return, starting with custom kitchen cabinets and custom vanities in bathrooms is recommended. These are the spaces where buyers focus their attention and where functional storage directly influences resale value. Once those rooms are addressed, extending the improvements to other areas through built-in cabinetry, such as media centers or mudrooms, can further enhance the overall impression.Michael Quatela underscores that these upgrades are not just decorative choices. They represent a combination of practicality, style, and craftsmanship that helps a home stand out in competitive markets. Functional storage solutions allow spaces to work better for daily life, while timeless cabinetry designs ensure that the investment continues to add value for years to come.The HelloNation feature concludes that homeowners looking to boost resale value should prioritize cabinetry improvements over short-term design fixes. By focusing on areas where custom cabinetry makes the greatest impact, sellers can offer potential buyers a home that feels both move-in ready and thoughtfully designed.Michael Quatela of Craftworks Custom Cabinetry in Rochester, NY, shares this expert guidance in the full article, titled How Custom Cabinetry Boosts Your Home's Resale Value , on HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

