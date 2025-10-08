Top Independent Floor Plan Lenders Digitize Nearly 100K Inventory Audits with SBS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, the global financial technology company that’s reimagining how financial institutions and banks operate in a digital world, is set to complete more than 100,000 digital audits across the U.S. by the end of the year, allowing nearly 18,000 U.S. auto dealerships to benefit from its SBS Financing Platform (SFP) Digital Audit solution.

Working with the country’s top floor plan lenders, including NextGear Capital—the automotive industry’s largest independent inventory finance company—and others, this large-scale rollout reflects floor plan lenders’ eagerness to embrace digital auditing and real-time data.

For auto and asset lenders, the process of monitoring and analyzing the floored inventory at dealerships has historically relied on sending auditors to dealerships to conduct physical, in-person audits of each floored vehicle. But when working with thousands of dealerships nationwide, the time, cost and energy associated with this model compound with each additional vehicle they finance. Leaning into a digital solution increases the scale and speed of audits to improve the client experience.

“Providing independent dealers with efficient digital tools for managing their floor plans is incredibly important,” said Nicole Graham-Ponce, VP of Portfolio Management at NextGear Capital. “Working alongside SBS, we’ve provided a self-audit solution that clients can access right inside our mobile app, which is a key step in our audit transformation journey.”

SBS’s Digital Audit solution offers a scalable, centralized cloud-based system with an image-based verification process. SBS’s image verification service will have processed between 2.5 – 3 million images by the end of this year–a scale not realistically achieved by traditional auditing methods. The intelligent auditing and low-cost-per-audit enables lenders to deploy inventory audits as often as they need to, across any geographic region.

“Traditional auditing processes have disproportionately stood in the way of the automotive industry’s ability to evolve and keep up with digital practices,” said James Powell, Global Head of Lending, SBS. “NextGear Capital has set the standard for the automotive industry’s independent inventory financing for years, and we’re honored to work alongside them on this journey.”

SFP-Digital Audit is part of the SBS Financing Platform (SFP), which also houses SFP Wholesale and SFP Portfolio Management. The platform transforms historically manual asset financing processes in digital-first, cloud-based functionalities. While transitioning from manual to digital operations has historically been a considerable undertaking for organizations, SBS offsets much of the upfront burden through its composable and cloud-based technology. Banks and lenders can now digitize individual processes and systems, one at a time.



About SBS

SBS (ex-Sopra Banking Software) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sbs-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.