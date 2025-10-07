McDougall Interactive to Lead Social Law Library CLE: 'The Pros and Cons of AI for Law Firms'

John McDougall

AI is changing how people search for and choose law firms. Understanding Google’s AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and other AI-driven tools is crucial to maintaining visibility, trust, and client growth.” — John McDougall

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Social Law Library will host a free Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program, “The Pros and Cons of AI for Law Firms: How AI is Changing SEO, Social Media & Lead Generation,” on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. (ET).The online-only session will be presented by John D. McDougall, President of McDougall Interactive , and John Maher, the firm’s Podcast Host and Digital Marketing Specialist. The program will also be recorded, and all registrants will receive a link to the video.Artificial intelligence is reshaping how law firms attract and engage clients, and this workshop will help legal professionals separate AI hype from real-world opportunity.“AI is changing how people search for and choose law firms,” said John McDougall. “Understanding Google’s AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and other AI-driven tools is crucial to maintaining visibility, trust, and client growth.”What Attendees Will Learn:The Pros & Cons of AI in Legal Marketing — Balancing automation and efficiency with plagiarism, privacy, and bias risks.How AI Is Changing Search — From Google’s AI Overviews to chat-based tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.Practical AI SEO Tactics — Eight proven use cases, including keyword research, content briefs, and competitive analysis.Authority Marketing in the AI Era — Why Google’s E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) matters more than ever.Hands-On Demos — How to use AI tools to generate SEO-optimized content and marketing assets.Faculty:John D. McDougall — President, McDougall Interactive; author of Content Marketing and SEO for Law Firms and Talk Marketing; 30 years of SEO experience.John Maher — Podcast Host & Digital Marketing Specialist; 21 years of SEO experience.Event Details:📅 Date & Time: Wednesday, October 8, 2025 | 12:00–1:30 p.m. ET💻 Format: Online only – Free to attend🎥 Recorded – all registrants receive a link to the video🔗 Register: www.socialaw.com About McDougall InteractiveFounded in 1995, McDougall Interactive is a Boston-area digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, paid ads, content marketing, and Talk Marketing—a podcast-driven content system that helps law firms grow authority, rankings, and leads. The agency has decades of experience guiding law firms through the evolving landscape of digital and AI-powered marketing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.