Walter R. Scarborough’s From Today to Eternity Volume 2 Released in Audiobook Format

From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 2

A Clear and Hopeful Guide to Biblical Prophecy and End Times, Now Accessible in Audiobook Format for On-the-Go Listening

Many Christians face uncertainty, fear, and confusion when it comes to understanding what the Bible reveals about the future. The spiritual fog surrounding end times prophecies leaves many anxious and unsure of how these ancient predictions apply to their lives today. Walter R. Scarborough's From Today to Eternity: A Study of Biblical Prophecy and End Times Volume 2 aims to clear that confusion and provide clarity, insight, and hope through a deep exploration of biblical prophecy.This insightful book addresses crucial questions believers often ask: How do the many prophecies and end-time events fit together? What are the different biblical viewpoints about the future? What is prophecy, and who are God's chosen people? What does the Bible say about Israel, life after death, and the covenants between God and His people? Scarborough also explores the teachings of Christ in the Olivet Discourse and explains where humanity currently stands in God's divine plan.The book offers a thorough study through several key perspectives including literal interpretation, futuristic views, dispensationalism, pretribulational and premillennial understandings, and the belief that the church does not replace Israel. This foundational study equips readers to better understand the ordered sequence of end-time events as described in Scripture and encourages confident hope in God's plan.Now, From Today to Eternity is available in audiobook format, making it easier than ever to engage with this profound study whether at home, commuting, or on the go.

