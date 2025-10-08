From New York to Milan: hiTechMODA Stages a Global Runway at Historic Cloisters

hiTechMODA Logo Lynette Couture (Photo Credit: Andre Franco, Milan) Allys Ribbons (Photo Credit: Andre Franco, Milan) Chelsea’s Cree-ations (Photo Credit: Andre Franco, Milan) Smouldy (Photo Credit: Andre Franco, Milan)

PBS Cameras Capture Indigenous Designers Sharing the Stage with Couture Stars

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its acclaimed New York Fashion Week Season 14 showcase, hiTechMODA made a powerful European statement with its Milan Fashion Week debut at the historic Cloisters of San Barnaba. The sold-out event merged cultural heritage with cutting-edge couture, reinforcing hiTechMODA’s mission to elevate diverse voices and reimagine the runway through sustainability, inclusivity, and global collaboration.The evening opened with “Bellesa: Indigenous Designers in Milan,” filmed for an upcoming PBS Special by award-winning Maya filmmaker Frank Blanquet (KVCR/FNX-TV, FNX First Nations Experience). The segment captivated audiences with cultural storytelling, innovation, and artistry from leading Indigenous designers:• Buffalo Hunt Camp (Native American) – Commissioned to create an Inaugural Gown after debuting in Paris in 2024.• Ally’s Ribbons (Peguis First Nation, Canada) – Widely recognized as North America’s #1 Ribbon Designer.• Chelsea’s Cree-ations (Peepeekisis First Nation, Saskatchewan) – Known for blending Cree heritage with contemporary silhouettes.• Rebekah Jarvey (Chippewa Cree / Blackfeet) – A fashion leader merging her Cree and Blackfeet heritage into bold, modern collections.• Altrn8v (Northern Cheyenne, Absentee Shawnee, Seminole) – Delivering future-facing Indigenous design rooted in ancestral traditions.At 8:30 PM, the runway transitioned into the Global Couture Showcase, spotlighting rising international houses that brought a wave of modern luxury and sustainability to Milan:• Lynette Couture (London) – Empowering women through timeless elegance fused with contemporary style.• House of MUSA (USA/Philippines) – Founded by Joy Soo, the label transforms banana tree waste into sustainable, handwoven fabrics that empower marginalized communities.• Smouldy (Canada) – Reimagining women’s tailoring with a balance of custom precision and ready-to-wear innovation.• Belle le Chic (Australia) – A mother-daughter design house renowned for sophisticated cocktail attire and shimmering couture gowns.The evening concluded with an industry-only “Meet the Designers” session, where press, buyers, and fashion leaders engaged directly with the talents redefining tomorrow’s runway.“hiTechMODA was built to democratize fashion and amplify diverse global voices,” said Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA. “From Milan’s historic Cloisters to the runways of New York and Paris, we are proud to elevate designers whose artistry reflects both tradition and innovation.”The event was proudly sponsored by Bella Mademoiselle Milan (IG: @bellamademoisellecosmetics).About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

