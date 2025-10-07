Attorney General Bonta Asks California Tenants Harmed by Landlords to Share Their Experiences

California DOJ prepared to take action against those who exploit California tenants

LOS ANGELES — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today held a press conference in Los Angeles to ask California tenants who have been harmed by their landlords to come forward with their experiences. This past June, Attorney General Bonta sued Mike Nijjar, one of California’s biggest landlords, and his family’s group of property management and real estate holding companies, for violating California laws that protect tenants. The California Department of Justice (California DOJ) would like to hear the stories of Californians who were harmed by Mr. Nijjar’s companies — or by any other landlord. While California DOJ does not represent individuals, your story may help us investigate or take other legal action to protect Californians. People who wish to share their stories can do so by submitting a report to oag.ca.gov/report. There is an option to make your report in Spanish to oag.ca.gov/reportar.

“California tenants have the right to live in a safe house or apartment — no matter the language they speak or their immigration status or income level. As the People’s Attorney, it is my job to hold landlords accountable for violating tenant protection laws that keep tenants safe and housed,” said Attorney General Bonta. “This summer, my office filed a lawsuit alleging landlord Mike Nijjar and his companies exploited vulnerable families by subjecting tenants to unsafe housing conditions, including cockroach and rodent infestations, leaking roofs, and overflowing sewage, all while deceiving tenants about their rights to sue their landlord and demand repairs. If you or your family have experienced conditions like these, I want to know. Please reach out to my office by filing a report at oag.ca.gov/report. While my office cannot represent individual tenants, your stories help us in our prosecution of landlords who exploit California tenants.”

Mr. Nijjar and his companies own and manage over 22,000 rental housing units statewide, primarily in lower-income, Spanish-speaking neighborhoods. The management companies, formerly called PAMA Management and IE Rental Homes, go by the following names:

Legacy Management (in Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire)

(in Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire) Regency Management (in metropolitan Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley)

(in metropolitan Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley) Bridge Management (in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino County)

(in Antelope Valley and San Bernardino County) Hightower Management (in and near the City of San Bernardino)

(in and near the City of San Bernardino) Pro Management (in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties)

(in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties) Equity Management (in and around Bakersfield, Stockton, Sacramento, and Fresno)

(in and around Bakersfield, Stockton, Sacramento, and Fresno) Mobile Management (statewide)

Attorney General Bonta’s lawsuit against Mr. Nijjar and his companies alleges that these companies subject tenants to unhealthy and unsafe conditions, in violation of tenant protection law. The lawsuit alleges that the Nijjar companies:

Do not provide Spanish translations of their leases and other important documents to tenants, as required by state law, even when they conduct the leasing process in Spanish.

Discriminate against applications with Section 8 vouchers by refusing to rent to them.

Include deceptive lease terms in their leases.

Unlawfully increased rent for many tenants.

The main goal of the lawsuit against Mr. Nijjar and his companies is to ensure they provide safe living conditions for all their tenants and comply with the law. California DOJ recognizes it is important to preserve all existing housing options for lower-income Californians and is not seeking to remove tenants from their homes or force the sale of buildings to developers. The lawsuit seeks appropriate remedies under the law, including restitution to affected tenants and injunctive terms requiring the defendants to follow the law and improve conditions at their properties.

To file a complaint and share your story with California DOJ, please visit oag.ca.gov/report.

To learn more about your rights as a tenant, please visit here.

Californians who are facing eviction or believe their landlord has violated their tenant rights should seek legal help immediately. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you may qualify for free or low-cost legal aid. To find a legal aid office near where you live, visit lawhelpca.org and click on the “Find Legal Help” tab. If you do not qualify for legal aid and need help finding a lawyer, visit the California State Bar webpage to find a local certified lawyer referral service, or visit the California Courts’ webpage for tenants facing evictions.

For graphics to use in your reporting, please see here for a map of some Nijjar properties. Please see here and here for a call to action in Spanish and English, respectively.