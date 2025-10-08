Lights, Camera, Autumn: East Hampton’s Baker House 1650 Rolls Out the Red Carpet

The Baker House 1650 Logo The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus) The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus) The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: ©mixmediaplus) The Baker House 1650 (Photo Credit: Daniel Dottavio)

A luxe base for autumn in the Hamptons

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autumn transforms East Hampton. The summer crowds give way to quiet streets and crisp coastal air, while golden light and turning leaves cast the historic village in a softer, more cinematic glow. At the center of this seasonal shift stands The Baker House 1650, a storied inn whose ivy-clad façade, manicured English gardens, and centuries-old character create a retreat that is both timeless and luxuriously current.This October, The Baker House 1650 becomes a natural home base for visitors drawn to East Hampton’s premier cultural season. With over a dozen fireplaces in rooms in the main house and carriage house, an Igloo and Solo stove with thick blankets in the patio, an outdoor living room under the wisteria, plus the spa, it is a pretty cozy time to stay here.|From October 3rd – 13th, 2025, the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) transforms the East End into a global stage, bringing acclaimed directors, actors, critics, and cinephiles together for screenings, premieres, and panel discussions. Guild Hall and the Southampton Playhouse buzz with activity, red carpets roll across village venues, and East Hampton becomes a magnet for Hollywood and international film communities alike. Stop by and you may well see a movie related cocktail party happening during HIFF. One event to note during HIFF is the reception “HIFF’s Compassion, Justice & Animal Rights”, which the Baker House has sponsored for several years, given their role as a community sponsor of ARF Hamptons.Nestled along Main Street just steps from the festival’s pulse, The Baker House 1650 offers guests more than lodging, it offers a narrative of its own. Each suite is individually designed, blending antique furnishings with contemporary amenities. Fireplaces evoke old-world romance, while modern spa services and secluded terraces speak to today’s discerning traveler. After a day at screenings or festival events, guests can retreat to a fireside cocktail, a garden stroll under autumn skies, or a moment of stillness in the inn’s indoor pool and spa. In addition, the Baker House 1650 has a program of events all month long.But East Hampton in fall is not only about cinema — it is also about community. On Saturday, October 11th, 2025, hundreds of animal lovers and their canine companions will gather for the ARF Hamptons Stroll to the Sea Dog Walk, a beloved local tradition that begins at historic Mulford Farm and winds its way to Main Beach. The festive two-mile walk, complete with contests, photo ops, and fundraising efforts, benefits the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) and supports vital rescue and adoption programs for cats and dogs in need. For guests of the Baker House, the Stroll offers a perfect morning activity and a chance to experience East Hampton’s community spirit alongside its cultural sophistication.Together, these events, the glamour of HIFF and the warmth of ARF’s Stroll to the Sea capture the dual spirit of East Hampton in autumn. It is a place where red carpets meet sandy paws, where international artistry meets local tradition, and where The Baker House 1650 provides a luxurious anchor for it all.Beyond the marquee events, the village offers its own fall itinerary: long walks along Main Beach in the brisk ocean air, visits to local galleries and antique shops, and seasonal dining that celebrates the harvest. The East Hampton Chamber of Commerce’s travel guide spotlights attractions from the historic Hook Mill to Guild Hall’s exhibitions, underscoring why the town remains a year-round destination. Guests of The Baker House are positioned at the center of it all, immersed in culture, yet embraced by quiet luxury.In a season defined by creativity, community, and charm, The Baker House 1650 stands as the inn where East Hampton’s story is most vividly told.About The Baker House 1650:Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There’s a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities. For more information, please visit www.bakerhouse1650.com IG: @bakerhouse1650 | F: thebakerhouse1650 | X / T: @thebakerhouse

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.