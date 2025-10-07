From Ohio Banking Centers to Healthcare CFO: Parinda Gandhi's Inspiring Journey Featured on Indianness Podcast

Indianness Podcast Sanjay Puri with Parinda Gandhi

I have the ability to take my life into my own hands and shape it in the direction that I want it to. I may not always succeed, but I can’t let that stop me.” — Parinda Gandhi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indianness Podcast, hosted by Sanjay Puri , is proud to present an inspiring conversation with Parinda Gandhi , Group CFO at DaVita Kidney Care. In this deeply personal episode, Gandhi talks about her remarkable transformation from a financial advisor in Ohio banking centers to one of healthcare's most innovative financial leaders, overseeing a $1.6 billion revenue portfolio across five states.Gandhi's story resonates with many in the Indian diaspora who navigate the delicate balance between honoring their cultural heritage and forging their own path in America. Born in Mumbai and raised in Cleveland, she shares candid insights about growing up straddling two worlds—maintaining Indian traditions within her family's four walls while adapting to American culture beyond them.Gandhi's journey is marked by pivotal moments where she chose to take her life into her own hands. From challenging a college math placement test result to relocating across the country for career opportunities against traditional expectations, she demonstrates how calculated risks and self-advocacy can shape one's destiny.Gandhi openly discusses her transformation from a reserved, introverted student to an ambivert professional who learned to network, lead groups, and build meaningful connections. Her advice for introverts: adapt gradually to situations that push you outside your comfort zone, as these experiences compound over time to create significant personal growth.An average high school student who was content with B grades, Gandhi's academic trajectory changed dramatically in college when she discovered her love for finance and numbers. Her story illustrates that success often comes when you find work that genuinely excites you and professors or mentors who believe in your potential.Rather than viewing her Indian heritage as limiting, Gandhi has come to embrace how principles learned from her Jain upbringing—spirituality over ritual, education as empowerment, and strong family values—have provided a moral compass throughout her career. She encourages professionals to proudly share their cultural backgrounds rather than keeping them in the shadows.Gandhi learned valuable lessons about discretion and timing when sharing career aspirations with supervisors. After experiencing setbacks from being too open about her plans to leave, she advises careful consideration about what information to share and with whom in professional settings.From insisting on pursuing business over medicine, to moving to Los Angeles alone and unmarried, to finding her spouse on her own terms, Gandhi's journey shows how respectfully pushing against traditional expectations while maintaining family values can lead to both personal fulfillment and professional success.Throughout her journey, Gandhi emphasizes the critical role mentors like Rick, her first professional mentor in investment advisory, played in her development. She continues this tradition by being mindful of how she guides others, including her own children.When asked what she's learned about herself recently, Gandhi emphasizes the importance of trusting your gut feelings—a lesson earned through years of experience in making both successful and unsuccessful decisions.

