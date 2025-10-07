Mic Drop Club Unites Over 1,500 Women Across 33 Cities to Elevate Public Speaking Skills

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mic Drop Workshop , a leading platform for women in public speaking, announced today that its Mic Drop Club has reached 33 cities worldwide and over 1,500 active members. The milestone reflects the organization’s mission to close the gender gap in professional speaking by equipping women with tools, mentorship, and real-world practice to take the stage with authority.Mic Drop Club is a women-only public speaking community offering monthly meetups, quarterly in-person gatherings, and structured learning designed to help participants build confidence, refine delivery, and grow as communicators. Members receive a month-by-month guided curriculum from lead trainer and international speaker, Lindsay Boccardo, they can practice opportunities in supportive settings, and access to virtual and in-person sessions that cater to a wide range of experience levels, from beginners to professionals.“Being relatable doesn’t make you unreliable, it makes you a speaker that’s wired for connection,” says Jess Ekstrom, founder of Mic Drop Workshop, referencing her TEDx talk which has surpassed half a million views since its release earlier this year. “Mic Drop Club is about more than learning techniques; it’s about building a movement where women support women to own their stories and take the stage with confidence.”At its core, the program is designed to address the stark imbalance in representation on stages worldwide, where women still occupy less than 30% of panel seats, roundtable spots, and keynote addresses. By offering a dedicated space for women to develop and practice, Mic Drop Club aims to close this gap and empower women to step forward as thought leaders, presenters, and changemakers.Participants can join Mic Drop Club either virtually or in one of the local chapters spanning cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Houston, and Nashville. Membership is priced at $20 per month or $199 annually, with annual members receiving complimentary access to Mic Drop Workshop’s Dynamite Delivery course. Each month features a new speaking focus, ranging from mastering eye contact and stage presence to storytelling and vocal variety, culminating in a final showcase at year’s end.Testimonials from current members highlight the program’s impact. “The opportunity to learn, apply and socialize with like-minded women in a safe welcoming space is game changing,” states Shinica Thomas, Commissioner and DEI Champion. Julia Korn, Forbes writer and executive coach, adds, “Whether you’re a professional speaker, someone who presents regularly at work, or simply someone who wants to learn, this club is for you.”With more than 4,000 members across all its programs, Mic Drop Workshop continues to set the standard for women’s speaker training. From live bootcamps to online courses and now a global club model, the organization is committed to equipping women with the tools, networks, and opportunities they need to elevate their voices.For more information, or to register, please visit https://micdropworkshop.com/club To see Jess Ekstrom’s TEDx Talk, please see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MT2q1YKZQPE About Mic Drop WorkshopFounded by Jess Ekstrom, Mic Drop Workshop is the premier public speaking training platform dedicated to women. With programs spanning online courses, live bootcamps, and a rapidly growing membership club, the company has trained thousands of women across industries to master the art of speaking, secure paid opportunities, and amplify their influence. Jess Ekstrom, a Forbes Top Rated Speaker and TEDx presenter, has spoken for leading organizations including Chick-fil-A and Edward Jones. She is also the founder of Headbands of Hope, author of Chasing the Bright Side, and her forthcoming book Making It Without Losing It will be released in May 2026.

