Wahl® Is Helping Veterans, One Haircut at a Time

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wahlis a men’s grooming company that has been proudly rooted in America since 1919. That’s 106 years of American innovation, craftsmanship, and family ownership. One of about 1,000 American companies over 100 years old, Wahlis headquartered and has a key manufacturing facility in Sterling, Illinois.Over the decades, giving back to Veterans has been one of Wahl’s philanthropic priorities. Many Wahlemployees are Veterans themselves. As a leading manufacturer of hair clippers and facial hair trimmers, Wahlknows that grooming tools in the right hands is a powerful thing. Wahltakes that responsibility seriously with their Cuts for a Cause initiative, in which their mobile barbershop travels the country offering free haircuts and beard trims, as well as monetary grants to deserving charities.This year, Wahlpartnered with Stand Down Event, where VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing, health screenings and counseling services to homeless and at-risk Veterans. And to further support their charitable outreach, Wahlis launching ANTHEM™, a collection of hair clippers, that embodies Wahl’s dedication to quality, heritage, and community impact. These unique products feature precision ground blades that stay sharper longer, adjustable taper level for blending and fading, and POWERDRIVEmotors for no-snag cutting. Sales from the WAHLANTHEM™ series contribute to the Cuts for a Cause program to help keep efforts like this going strong.For more information, please visit: https://www.WahlUSA.com/Cuts-for-a-cause

