Wahl® Is Helping Veterans, One Haircut at a Time
Over the decades, giving back to Veterans has been one of Wahl®’s philanthropic priorities. Many Wahl® employees are Veterans themselves. As a leading manufacturer of hair clippers and facial hair trimmers, Wahl® knows that grooming tools in the right hands is a powerful thing. Wahl® takes that responsibility seriously with their Cuts for a Cause initiative, in which their mobile barbershop travels the country offering free haircuts and beard trims, as well as monetary grants to deserving charities.
This year, Wahl® partnered with Stand Down Event, where VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing, health screenings and counseling services to homeless and at-risk Veterans. And to further support their charitable outreach, Wahl® is launching ANTHEM™, a collection of hair clippers, that embodies Wahl®’s dedication to quality, heritage, and community impact. These unique products feature precision ground blades that stay sharper longer, adjustable taper level for blending and fading, and POWERDRIVE® motors for no-snag cutting. Sales from the WAHL® ANTHEM™ series contribute to the Cuts for a Cause program to help keep efforts like this going strong.
For more information, please visit: https://www.WahlUSA.com/Cuts-for-a-cause
