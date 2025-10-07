Pamela Tamayo-Stenehjem 1951-2025

Pamela Lynn Tamayo Stenehjem, 73, Rapid City, SD, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Monday, September 15, 2025, with her husband Dave at her side.

Pam had a remarkable gift for connecting with others, always taking the time to meet people and make each person feel genuinely valued. Her reputation for beauty radiated from both within and outwardly; friends and acquaintances alike remember her for her friendly smile, warm hospitality, and a sparkling personality that truly set her apart. Throughout her life, Pam embodied a sense of purpose, guided by a steadfast faith in God. She often shared that her approach to life was shaped by three guiding senses: common sense, a sense of humor, and a sense of compassion. These principles helped her face both the joys and challenges of life with grace and courage. During her courageous battle with cancer, Pam remained focused on her goal to ring the bell-a symbol of victory and hope for many facing treatment. While she pursued this milestone with determination, her loved ones take comfort in knowing that Pam has now rung the bell in heaven.

Pam was born on December 23, 1951, in Dickinson, ND, the daughter of Al and Irene (Remillong) Tamayo. Her genuine kindness and generosity of spirit were hallmark traits throughout her life. In her youth, Pam loved ice skating, horses, dance recitals, swimming, rock collecting, and joyfully embracing life.

As the eldest of three sisters, Pam was cherished by her siblings for her adventurous spirit and enthusiasm for exploring new experiences. Her zest for life inspired many memorable escapades shared with her younger sisters and friends, creating bonds of laughter and joy that lasted throughout their lives.

Pam's educational journey began at an elementary school in Mandan, ND, where she laid the foundation for her future achievements. She later graduated from Dickinson Trinity High School in 1970. During her high school years, Pam was actively involved in a wide range of activities, including cheerleading, participating in speech competitions, performing in school musicals, engaging in gymnastics and track, and earning a place in the National Honor Society in recognition of her academic excellence.

Pam's love for dancing continued into adulthood when she opened a dance studio in Killdeer, ND. She married Don Hendricks and had two daughters, Raquel and Anitra. Later Pam served as the Dunn County North Dakota Register of Deeds and Clerk of Court for 20 years. She was highly regarded by her peers throughout the state and was honored with the ND Employee of the Year award.

Then on June 6, 1992, Pam married her soulmate, David Stenehjem. During their early years together, Pam earned a brown belt in taekwondo and impressed Dave with her ability to break a board with her hands. This proved to be the motivation for Dave to complete any of Pam's assigned household chores quickly and diligently.

After Pam's retirement, she worked with Dave as a petroleum landman researching courthouse titles in various cities and states. In 2010, their beloved mountain home with spectacular views was completed on Edelweiss Mountain. With her iconic sense of style, Pam took great pride in designing their "forever home". Many cherished memories were made there with Raquel, Anitra, and their granddaughters Ava and Arabella.

Pam is lovingly remembered by her husband, Dave, of Rapid City, her daughters, Raquel Tamayo (Eric Santafede) of Madisonville, LA, and Anitra Hendricks. She is also survived by her cherished granddaughters, Ava and Arabella Hendricks. Her family includes sisters, Nancy Dutot of Grand Forks, ND, and Cyndi Tamayo of Parker, CO. In addition, she leaves behind numerous aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and members of the Stenehjem family who will continue to honor her memory.

A celebration of Pamela's life will be at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 11 a.m.

View the complete obituary here: https://www.kirkfuneralhome.com/obituary/pamela-stenehjem