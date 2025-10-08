KTM Extended Warranty by Premier Auto Protect Targets Repair Cost Surge and Ownership Risk

Premier Auto Protect launches broader KTM Extended Warranty plans to help riders manage repair costs and maintain predictable ownership expenses.

Our goal is to give KTM riders dependable protection and cost stability. We’re aligning coverage with real-world riding needs and budgets.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect today announced expanded KTM Extended Warranty coverage designed to help riders manage escalating repair costs and mitigate ownership risk. The plans extend protection beyond the factory warranty and are honored at certified repair facilities nationwide, giving KTM owners predictable costs and operational confidence over a longer horizon.For a personalized KTM Extended Warranty quote, visit https://premierautoprotect.com/ktm-extended-warranty/ or contact Premier Auto Protect at 1-888-501-0094.Industry pricing pressure on parts and service has grown as modern motorcycles add advanced electronics and performance components. Public data and recent industry reports indicate sustained upward pressure on maintenance and repair costs, encouraging riders to seek long-duration coverage options to stabilize the total cost of ownership.Coverage aligned to rider riskThe KTM Extended Warranty plans from Premier Auto Protect are designed to address the most common—and costly—categories of mechanical breakdowns on KTM performance twins and adventure platforms. Depending on the plan selection, coverage can include the engine, transmission, electrical systems, fuel and cooling, suspension, steering, and other essential components, with 24/7 roadside assistance and towing reimbursement included to keep riders moving during unexpected events.- Nationwide acceptance at thousands of certified and authorized repair facilities across the U.S.- Utilization of OEM or equivalent quality parts to maintain performance and reliability.- Roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, and other rider-centric benefits are available on eligible plans.- A transferable coverage option that can support resale value and buyer confidence.- Flexible terms and deductibles structured to match riding style and budget.“Riders are telling us they want predictable costs without compromising performance,” said a spokesperson for Premier Auto Protect. “Our KTM Extended Warranty plans are a direct response: pragmatic coverage for the high-value systems that matter most, backed by a nationwide service footprint.”Factory coverage and service-activated extensionsKTM offers a manufacturer’s warranty on new motorcycles, with the duration varying by model. For certain twin-cylinder LC8 and LC8c Street and Travel models, KTM has introduced a Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty framework, offering up to four years of coverage at no additional cost when owners follow the prescribed service intervals at authorized KTM dealers.Why riders are extending protectionIndependent reporting has highlighted price increases across select components and services in recent periods, contributing to larger repair bills when issues occur outside the factory term. For example, trade and logistics sources have reported higher price points for premium suspension and braking components in 2025 relative to prior periods, reflecting broader cost pressures in parts and maintenance. While specific costs vary by model, usage, and geography, the trend has prompted more owners to consider multi-year protection to smooth unexpected expenses.How it worksEnrollment begins with a no-obligation quote at the KTM Extended Warranty page. Riders select their motorcycle’s year, model, and current mileage to review plan options. Coverage can begin while factory protection is still in effect, streamlining eligibility and avoiding inspections in many cases. Policyholders can access claims support and roadside assistance 24/7, with approvals coordinated directly with repair centers to minimize downtime.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a U.S.-based provider of vehicle service programs offering protection plans for motorcycles and automobiles. The company focuses on streamlined claims handling, timely authorizations, and rider-centric benefits, including roadside assistance and towing reimbursement. Premier Auto Protect serves customers nationwide with plans tailored to usage, budget, and vehicle profile.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.