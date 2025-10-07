Seattle-Area HVAC Company Sold in Multi-Million-Dollar Transaction

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group Business Modification Group logo

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading Seattle-area HVAC company has been successfully acquired in a transaction facilitated by business broker Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group. While the purchase price was not disclosed, sources indicate the deal was valued in the multiple seven figures.

“I’m honored to announce another great company sold in the state of Washington,” said Lange. “The buyers have acquired multiple companies through us, and I am excited to see what they are able to do with this great one. The seller is going to focus on other things they enjoy doing, and I am sure he will not be sitting around.”

The buyers, experienced in the HVAC industry, plan to continue building on the company’s established reputation and loyal customer base. The seller will remain involved for a short transition period.

This transaction highlights the ongoing demand for established HVAC businesses in the Pacific Northwest, where consistent service needs, recurring revenue streams, and robust regional growth make such companies attractive to strategic buyers and investors.

