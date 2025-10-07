EDGE Reaches $1 Billion Milestone in Credit Union Assets with Addition of LincOne

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDGE , the leading provider of open banking and core-integrated data intelligence solutions for credit unions, today announced that it now serves credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets. This milestone was reached with the addition to the EDGE network of Lincoln, Nebraska based LincOne Federal Credit Union LincOne operates on the CU*BASEcore system with which EDGE recently completed initial integration work in order to deliver zero-friction cashflow insights from credit unions’ own data. The partnership with CU*BASE adds hundreds of credit unions that can leverage EDGE’s unique ability to combine open banking data from external financial institutions with the rich member data already held by credit unions for a holistic, unified view of member financial health.“We look forward to working with EDGE to deliver more proactive and more personalized member care,” said Mike Graham, Chief Lending Officer at LincOne. “Having a single platform that delivers actionable insights from both ‘on us’ and ‘off us’ data across marketing, underwriting, and collections will help LincOne to compete more effectively and better address each member’s unique financial situation.”Unlike many data and analytics providers, EDGE operates as a consumer reporting agency (CRA) which means compliance-first, audit-ready insights for its credit union clients. Beyond credit risk assessment in underwriting, EDGE spans the full member lifecycle including marketing and collections. In addition, credit unions that leverage EDGE avoid the common industry pitfall of “landing in an ocean of data” without support. Instead, EDGE works closely with its credit union partners to translate cashflow insights into actionable strategies that drive growth, mitigate risk, and improve member relationships.“We’re proud to welcome LincOne to the EDGE network and to celebrate this $1 billion milestone,” said Brian Reshefsky, CEO of EDGE. “Credit unions are seeking differentiated tools that let them better understand and serve their members, and EDGE is the only platform that unites open banking with direct core integrations to deliver that reality. As the first and only cashflow bureau, each lender that joins our network also enhances the predictive power of EDGE’s insights for every credit union, financial institution, and fintech in the network.”About EDGEEDGE empowers credit unions to make smarter, faster, and fairer decisions through its integrated data and analytics platform. Combining open banking with first-party core data, EDGE provides end-to-end solutions across marketing, underwriting, and collections. As a consumer reporting agency, EDGE is uniquely positioned to deliver actionable insights that improve financial outcomes for both credit unions and their members.

