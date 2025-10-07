RCP president hosts open forum for SAS doctors to celebrate SAS Week 2025

Recognition, equity and progression

Doctors at the online forum spoke candidly about the positives of SAS careers – flexibility, autonomy and better work–life balance – but also the barriers they face, including lack of recognition, limited access to training and leadership roles, and persistent misunderstanding of SAS grades.

One SAS doctor commented, ‘it’s not that SAS doctors aren’t capable – it’s the system that hasn’t caught up. Patients don’t understand our roles, and sometimes colleagues still think we’re “middle grades” rather than senior, independent clinicians.’ Many speakers shared experiences of bias, lack of understanding and barriers to advancement.

Others called for clearer national guidance on job planning, appraisal and portfolio progression, and stronger advocacy for cultural change within trusts and health boards. Professor Patel acknowledged these concerns, adding, ‘we’ve come a long way, but there’s more to do. Culture change takes time, but it starts with fairness and equity – ensuring SAS doctors have the same access to education, mentorship and leadership opportunities as everyone else.’

Stronger collective voice

The group discussed opportunities to improve public understanding of the SAS role, strengthen representation in leadership structures, and ensure that upcoming reforms to medical training and workforce planning fully recognise the contribution of SAS doctors.

‘Together, our voice will carry more power and more weight than if we speak separately’ – Professor Ibi Erekosima, specialist nephrologist.

Professor Patel reaffirmed the RCP’s commitment to this agenda: ‘we want SAS doctors to be part of developing the new RCP strategy for 2026 and beyond. Please keep feeding in your ideas – your voice will help shape what we do,’ she explained.

Continuing the conversation

As part of SAS Week 2025, the RCP is celebrating the contribution of SAS doctors with exclusive resources, events, webinars and articles.

Explore the RCP’s SAS Week 2025 content.

Dr Naeem Aziz, RCP SAS lead, urged SAS doctors to get involved with the RCP. ‘Today’s discussion will directly inform future strategy,’ he told the group. ‘We want every SAS doctor to know they are a valued member of this college with clear pathways for recognition, development and fellowship. We need you to join our committees and networks, contribute to surveys and consultations, apply for leadership roles, and share success stories with us,’ he added.

Feedback from this forum will inform the RCP’s new 2026–29 organisational strategy and ongoing work to strengthen voice, visibility and support for SAS doctors across the UK.

Liked this? You might enjoy:

Take part in free leadership training for SAS doctors from the RCP.

Check out exclusive SAS doctor resources on our career support hub, RCP Launchpad.

Read about alternative training pathways in our membership magazine, Commentary.

Discover how one SAS doctor found her niche as an SAS doctor working in diabetes.

Explore RCP guidance on educational and career support for SAS doctors.

And before you go...

Explore the benefits of RCP membership for SAS doctors.