Collin County Property Tax Appeals Cut $7.89 Billion from Record Taxable Values

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Like fellow suburban area Denton, Collin County is quickly becoming a hot living destination in the Lonestar State. As one of the lynchpins in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Collin County offers an escape from the urban sprawl of DFW. Thanks to the growth of Dallas, Tarrant, and Denton counties, Collin County is part of one of the United States’ most dynamic economies. The county is more than just a suburb, however, and is quickly developing a commercial sector as well, putting another feather in its cap.This demand and growth do have some downsides, most notably a rise in taxable value for homes, businesses, and even empty land. This has put taxpayers into direct conflict with the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). While true property values are certainly rising, many see CCAD as using this as an excuse for over taxation. In response, a growing number of residents are pursuing property tax appeals. These protests can help lower values on real estate of all types, helping those that wish to keep their properties retain ownership at a reasonable tax rate. These protests have been making strides in Collin County, demonstrating why they are useful and why every Texan should explore their constitutional right to stand up to their appraisal district. In this article, we will see how taxpayers have done in 2025 and how those that joined O’Connor benefited the most from their appeal journey.O’Connor Clients Cut $59 Million from Taxable Home ValueCCAD estimated that 22% of homes were overvalued in 2025, which was an improvement from 28% in 2024. After a hike of 4.9%, the combined value of all single family homes in Collin County was assessed at $196.96 billion. This spike was partially cut into by appeals, which caused a decrease of 0.9%. Most value was generated by homes worth between $500,000 and $750,000, which totaled $65.86 billion after a small reduction of 0.5%. Those assessed between $250,000 and $500,000 were in second place with $55.88 billion after another 0.5% reduction. In third place were homes worth between $750,000 and $1 million, which achieved a total of $33.03 billion after a decrease of 0.7%. Homeowners that took their protest to O’Connor were able to save 1.4% on their combined total, including 1.2% on residences worth between $500,000 and $750,000. This produced a total value saving of $59.52 million.As Collin County has gone through a transition in the past few decades, the majority of residential value was constructed recently. The most valuable timeframe was from 2001 to 2020, where 47.2% of all value was created, totaling $93.20 billion. These homes were eventually protested down by 0.7%. $59.70 billion was built between 1981 and 2000, while new construction was already responsible for $28.09 billion. These were cut by appeals for 0.7% and 1.7% respectively. Raw land and other buildings only accounted for a total of 7.9% of all value, solidifying the country’s reputation as a trendy up-and-comer.Appeals with O’Connor Slice 9.6% from Commercial PropertiesCollin has quietly become a much stronger commercial county in the past few years, with business property values improving drastically in the past decade. Value shot up 14.8% in 2025 alone, a capstone on a rising trend. This resulted in an initial total of $71.70 billion, before a litany of appeals brought that number down by 8.7%. The largest block of value, as is typical in Texas, was commercial properties worth over $1.5 million. These tallied a combined value of $53.61 billion after a substantial cut of 9.7% thanks to protests. This was followed distantly by those worth between $1 million and $1.5 million, which reached $8.91 billion after a cut of 3.9%. O’Conner partnered with our clients to land an overall reduction of 9.6%, including an 11% decrease for businesses worth over $1.5 million. When combined, we managed to help customers save $54.78 million.For urban and suburban counties, apartments and other multifamily residences are typically the largest block of commercial value. Collin County was no different, with $25.42 billion in value coming from them in 2025, after they were strongly cut down by 10.7%. Offices were easily in the No. 2 slot with $15.13 billion after protest reductions. Raw land was third with $14.43 billion after a small cut of 4.5%. Hotels had been the fastest riser with an increase of 40.5%, though this was reduced somewhat thanks to appeals, scoring a victory of 17.5%. Warehouses had initially added 26.3%, but were protested down by 5.9%, finishing with a total of $1.28 billion.Offices Get 12.3% of Value TrimmedWhile not growing at the exponential rate of warehouses or hotels, offices are quickly becoming one of the most in-demand commercial properties in Collin County. Like most other property types, the majority of office value was generated in the boom period from 2001 to 2020, where 63% of value was built. Totaling $9.53 billion after a large a solid decrease of 7.6%, this timeframe was easily in the No. 1 spot. 26.5%, or $4.07 billion of the total came from offices built between 1981 and 2000, after a giant slice of 11.7% thanks to appeals. New construction was responsible for $1.45 billion after a savings of 10.2%. O’Connor was able to reap great rewards for our clients when it came to offices. Our customers knocked 12.3% off their total value, with those owners of properties built between 1981 and 2020, getting a huge return of 17.2%.CCAD broke offices down into only three subtypes when it comes to assessments. Low-rise office buildings were by far the largest block with a value of $10.31 billion after a large decrease of 10.1% thanks to appeals. High-rise buildings were easily in second place and after a cut of 8.2%, they managed a grand total of $3.07 billion. Medical offices were last in value and reached $1.74 billion after a small reduction of 3.6%.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

