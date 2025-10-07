Servo Motors & Drives Market to Reach New Heights by 2032 with 8% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Servo Motors and Drives Market

Industrial automation is boosting demand for servo motors and drives, improving efficiency and reducing costs.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global servo motors and drives market is witnessing robust growth, currently valued at approximately US$ 18.6 billion and projected to reach US$ 31.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. The market expansion is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation technologies across multiple industries, including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics. Servo motors and drives are integral components in industrial automation as they offer precise motion control, high efficiency, and enhanced reliability, which traditional motors often fail to deliver.

Key growth drivers behind this market include the rising demand for automation to enhance productivity, reduce operational costs, and improve product quality. The manufacturing sector remains the leading end-user segment, driven by the growing emphasis on precision engineering and smart factories. Geographically, North America emerges as the leading region, largely due to its mature industrial base, early adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and significant investments in automation infrastructure. The strong presence of leading technology providers and a robust supply chain further solidifies the region’s dominance in the global servo motors and drives market.

Key Highlights from the Report

• The global servo motors and drives market is projected to reach US$ 31.9 billion by 2032.

• The market is growing at a robust CAGR of 8.0% from 2025 to 2032.

• Manufacturing remains the largest end-user segment due to precision automation needs.

• North America leads the market, driven by industrial automation adoption.

• Rising demand for energy-efficient and high-performance motors is fueling growth.

• Increasing applications in robotics and automotive sectors are creating new opportunities.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The servo motors and drives market is segmented based on product type into linear servo motors and rotary servo motors. Linear servo motors are widely used in applications requiring direct linear motion with high precision, such as CNC machinery and automated manufacturing systems. Rotary servo motors, on the other hand, are designed for rotational motion and are commonly applied in robotics, printing, packaging equipment, and other industrial machinery. Additionally, rotary servo motors are further classified into positional rotation types, suitable for precise angular positioning, and continuous rotation types, ideal for applications requiring uninterrupted rotational motion.

By Technology

Based on technology, the market is categorized into single-axis servo systems, multi-axis servo systems, pulse duty servo drives, and continuous duty servo drives. Single-axis systems are preferred for simpler automation setups with minimal motion requirements, whereas multi-axis servo systems cater to complex industrial applications, offering coordinated motion across multiple axes. Pulse duty servo drives are designed for short, high-torque operations, while continuous duty servo drives provide sustained performance for extended industrial tasks, making them crucial in high-volume production environments.

By Application

In terms of application, servo motors and drives find usage across diverse sectors, including remotely controlled toys, robotics, electronic devices, medical devices, printing and packaging equipment, CNC machines, and other industrial machinery. Robotics and CNC machines represent the largest application segments due to their growing adoption in automated manufacturing and precision engineering. Meanwhile, medical devices and electronic equipment leverage compact servo solutions for accuracy, efficiency, and reliability. The packaging and printing sectors also rely heavily on servo systems to enhance throughput and maintain consistent quality.

By Motor Configuration

The market is further segmented by motor configuration, encompassing AC servo motors and DC servo motors. AC servo motors are subdivided into induction type and synchronous type, offering high efficiency and precise speed control for industrial automation. DC servo motors include brushless DC motors, separately excited DC motors, and permanent magnet DC motors, each serving specialized applications that demand compact design, rapid response, and high torque-to-weight ratios. These configurations enable manufacturers to select the ideal motor type based on specific performance requirements and operational conditions.

By Rated Power Capacity

Servo motors and drives are also categorized based on rated power capacity, ranging from 400−750 W, 750 W−1 kW, 1−5 kW, 5−15 kW, 15−50 kW, to 50−100 kW. Lower power ratings are commonly used in compact devices, robotics, and consumer electronics, whereas higher-rated motors are applied in heavy industrial machinery, CNC machines, and large-scale automated systems. This segmentation allows market participants to address both small-scale precision applications and high-power industrial operations effectively.

Regional Insights

Regionally, North America dominates due to early adoption of smart factory initiatives, strong industrial infrastructure, and significant investments in advanced automation technologies. The United States serves as the largest contributor within this region, benefiting from a mature manufacturing ecosystem and high R&D spending.

Europe follows closely, with Germany, France, and the UK leading due to advanced industrial automation and robotics adoption in automotive and manufacturing sectors. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing industrialization, rising demand from emerging economies such as China and India, and a growing preference for automated production solutions to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

Market Drivers

The primary drivers of growth in the servo motors and drives market include the widespread adoption of industrial automation, the growing need for precision and efficiency, and the replacement of conventional motors with servo solutions. Automation reduces operational costs, enhances productivity, and minimizes human errors, making servo motors and drives essential for modern manufacturing processes. Additionally, the rising demand from sectors such as robotics, packaging, and automotive is further accelerating market growth.

Market Restraints

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces restraints such as the high initial investment in servo motor systems and the complexity of integrating advanced drives into existing manufacturing infrastructure. Maintenance requirements and the need for skilled personnel to operate and troubleshoot these systems can also hinder adoption, particularly among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with limited budgets.

Market Opportunities

The servo motors and drives market presents substantial opportunities in emerging applications such as autonomous robotics, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and smart manufacturing. Technological advancements in IoT-enabled servo systems, energy-efficient drives, and compact high-performance motors are creating new revenue streams. Additionally, expansion into emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offers significant growth potential for market participants aiming to establish a global footprint.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the servo motors and drives market include:

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Panasonic Corporation

Recent Developments:

• Siemens launched a new line of energy-efficient servo drives aimed at reducing power consumption in industrial automation.

• Mitsubishi Electric introduced advanced AC servo motors with enhanced torque performance for robotic applications.

