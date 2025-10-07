Polystyrene foam Market Size Unlocking New Opportunities for Success

Polystyrene foam Market, by Product

Increasing adoption of foam materials in non-residential buildings offers lucrative prospects ahead.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global polystyrene foam market was valued at $46.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $73.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain, regional outlook, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14227 Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Urbanization & Industrialization: Rapid growth in the building and construction sector has significantly boosted market demand.- Stringent Regulations: Implementation of energy efficiency and fire safety policies is further fueling the market growth.- Rising Packaging Demand: Expanding use of foam-based materials in packaging applications continues to drive global demand.- Restraint: Market growth is hindered by volatility in raw material prices.- Opportunity: Increasing adoption of foam materials in non-residential buildings offers lucrative prospects ahead.Segment InsightsBy Product:-Expanded Polystyrene (EPS):- Held nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020.- Expected to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR of 5.4% through 2030.Extruded Polystyrene (XPS):- Also analyzed for its steady growth potential across insulation applications.By End-use Industry:-Building & Construction:- Accounted for around three-fifths of the total market share in 2020.- Expected to retain its lead through 2030.Packaging:- Forecast to record the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.Regional Analysis:-Asia-Pacific:- Dominated the market in 2020, holding around 40% of the global share.- Expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during 2021–2030, driven by booming construction and packaging industries.- Other Regions: North America, Europe, and LAMEA also present significant market opportunities.Key Market Players:-Prominent companies profiled in the report include:- Alpek, ChovA, BASF SE, DuPont, Drew Foam, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group, Synthos S.A., Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, and Xella International.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polystyrene-foam-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

