Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company's Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Market?

The market for cardiogenomics testing panels has seen an accelerated growth in the past few years. Predictions show a rise from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This surge in the past days is due to expanded insurance policies for genetic tests, an escalated number of genetic counselling services, a heightened emphasis on early detection and prevention, an increase in public awareness initiatives, and the expanding use of telemedicine and distant diagnostics.

Rapid expansion is projected for the cardiogenomics testing panels market in the coming years, with its value reaching $2.48 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The progression in the predicted timeframe can be credited to the growing occurrence of cardiovascular disorders, increased recognition of genetic predispositions, the rising call for individualized medicine, the growing accessibility of next-generation sequencing, and increased health care investments in genomics. Significant trends for the projected period encompass advancements in next-generation sequencing, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in data analysis, the evolution of multi-gene panels, progress in microarray technology, and the fusion of genomic data with electronic health records.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Market?

The escalating occurrence of genetically transferred cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cardiogenomics testing panels market in the future. Inherited cardiovascular diseases (ICDs) are heart and blood vessel disorders passed down genetically from one generation to the next. The surge in ICDs can be attributed to progress in genetic testing and diagnostics enabling identification of previously undetected cases. Cardiogenomics testing panels contribute to managing ICDs by studying a patient’s genetic composition to pinpoint mutations triggering inherited heart diseases. This facilitates prompt diagnosis, risk evaluation, and patient-specific treatment approaches. For example, per the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment in February 2025, a community health center in the UK highlighted that Blackpool had 185 deaths due to cardiovascular disease in 2023, a rise from 178 deaths in 2022. Hence, the heightened occurrence of ICDs is fueling the expansion of the cardiogenomics testing panels market. The growing expenditure on healthcare is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the cardiogenomics testing panels market in the future. Healthcare expenditure encompasses the combined resources, including money invested by governments, private entities, and individuals towards offering, maintaining, and augmenting health services and medical care. The rise in healthcare expenditure stems from the growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating prolonged treatment, regular monitoring, and distinct medical interventions. Healthcare expenditure benefits cardiogenomics testing panels by financing sophisticated genetic analyses for prompt detection and prevention of inherited cardiovascular diseases, enhancing patient outcomes, and mitigating long-term expenses. For example, according to a report from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a federal agency in the U.S., in 2022, U.S. health care spending surged by 4.1%, amounting to a total of $4,500 billion, up from a 3.2% growth in 2021. Hence, escalating healthcare expenditure propels the expansion of the cardiogenomics testing panels market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Market?

Major players in the Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Illumina Inc.

• Actia Group

• Invitae Corporation

• Fulgent Genetics Inc.

• GeneDx Inc.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Market Report?

The cardiogenomics testing panels market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Single-Gene Panels, Multi-Gene Panels, Whole Exome Sequencing Panels

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, PCR-Based Testing, Microarray, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Inherited Cardiovascular Diseases, Arrhythmias, Cardiomyopathies, Congenital Heart Diseases, Other Appications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Gene Panels: Ion Channel Gene Panels, Structural Heart Disease Gene Panels, Arrhythmia Gene Panels

2) By Multi-Gene Panels: Cardiomyopathy Panels, Arrhythmia Panels, Congenital Heart Disease Panels

3) By Whole Exome Sequencing Panels: Targeted Cardiovascular Exome Panels, Comprehensive Exome Panels, Research-Oriented Exome Panels

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Cardiogenomics Testing Panels Market?

In 2024, North America led the global cardiogenomics testing panels market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The regions discussed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

