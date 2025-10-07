Quality You Can Trust: What EU Food Standards Mean for You

Grown by the Rules: How EU Directives Ensure Safer, Better EU Apples and Kiwis in Israel

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Israeli consumers pick European apples and kiwis, they choose more than just delicious fruit—they select produce cultivated under some of the world’s strictest quality and safety standards. European farmers follow a comprehensive certification framework that guarantees traceability, sustainability, and food safety from orchard to your table.

At the heart of this system is GLOBALG.A.P., which assures sustainable farming practices that carefully monitor the use of pesticides, fertilizers, and water resources while safeguarding the environment. This standard requires detailed record-keeping and annual audits, ensuring that every batch of fruit is fully traceable and produced responsibly.



Complementing this, the GRASP module focuses on social responsibility, protecting workers’ rights and promoting ethical labor practices—values that resonate deeply in Israel’s conscientious consumer market.

Food safety is further reinforced through HACCP protocols, which identify and control hazards throughout the supply chain, guaranteeing that the fruit you enjoy is hygienic and safe. European supply chains also comply with international retail standards like IFS and BRCGS, which oversee every step of handling, storage, and transport to maintain peak freshness. For Israeli markets, an additional layer of Kosher certification confirms compliance with Jewish dietary laws, providing consumers confidence in both quality and cultural suitability.

This multi-tiered certification system reflects a commitment not only to strict regulation but to transparency and continuous improvement.

Many packages now feature clear labeling or QR codes that let consumers trace their fruit’s journey—from orchard to shelf—ensuring trust in every bite. Beyond safety, these standards promote sustainability by minimizing environmental impact, supporting biodiversity, and conserving natural resources in line with EU Green Deal goals.

For Israeli shoppers who prioritize quality, safety, and ethical sourcing, European apples and kiwis represent a choice that aligns with these values, delivering fruit that is fresh, flavorful, and produced with integrity.

For more information, visit www.appleandkiwi.eu



צומחים לפי הכללים: כיצד דירקטיבות האיחוד האירופי מבטיחות תפוחים וקיווי אירופיים בטוחים ואיכותיים יותר בישראל

כאשר הצרכנים בישראל בוחרים תפוחים וקיווי אירופיים, הם מקבלים הרבה יותר מפרי טעים – הם בוחרים בתוצרת שגודלה על פי חלק מהסטנדרטים המחמירים ביותר בעולם לאיכות ולבטיחות מזון. החקלאים באירופה פועלים במסגרת הסמכה מקיפה שמבטיחה עקיבות מלאה, קיימות ובטיחות מזון – מהפרדס ועד לשולחן שלכם.

בלב המערכת הזו נמצא GLOBALG.A.P., תקן שמבטיח שיטות חקלאיות בנות קיימא, תוך בקרה קפדנית על שימוש בחומרי הדברה, דשנים ומשאבי מים – לצד שמירה על איכות הסביבה. התקן מחייב ניהול רשומות מפורט וביקורות שנתיות, המבטיחים שכל משלוח פרי ניתן למעקב מלא וגודל באחריות.

בנוסף לכך, מודול GRASP מתמקד באחריות חברתית – בהגנה על זכויות עובדים ובקידום עקרונות עבודה אתיים – ערכים שמדברים במיוחד לשוק הצרכנים הישראלי המודע.

בטיחות המזון מתחזקת עוד יותר באמצעות פרוטוקולי HACCP, שמזהים ושולטים בסיכונים לאורך כל שרשרת האספקה, ומבטיחים שהפירות שמגיעים אליכם נקיים ובטוחים לצריכה. שרשראות האספקה האירופיות עומדות גם בתקנים בינלאומיים לקמעונאות כמו IFS ו-BRCGS, המפקחים על כל שלב – מהטיפול ועד לאחסון והובלה – כדי לשמור על רעננות מרבית. עבור השוק הישראלי מתווספת שכבת הסמכה נוספת – תעודת כשרות, שמבטיחה עמידה בדיני הכשרות ומעניקה לצרכנים ביטחון הן באיכות והן בהתאמה התרבותית.

מערכת ההסמכות הרב-שכבתית הזו משקפת מחויבות לא רק לרגולציה מחמירה אלא גם לשקיפות ולשיפור מתמיד. אריזות רבות כוללות כיום סימון ברור או קוד QR, המאפשרים לצרכנים לעקוב אחרי מסלול הפרי – מהפרדס ועד המדף – ולהיות בטוחים בכל ביס. מעבר לבטיחות, תקנים אלו מקדמים קיימות באמצעות צמצום השפעות סביבתיות, תמיכה במגוון הביולוגי ושימור משאבי טבע – בהתאם ליעדי העסקה הירוקה של האיחוד האירופי (EU Green Deal).

עבור הצרכנים בישראל המעניקים חשיבות לאיכות, בטיחות ומקורות אתיים – תפוחים וקיווי אירופיים הם בחירה שמתחברת לערכים הללו, ומציעה פרי טרי, עשיר בטעם, וגודל ביושרה.

למידע נוסף: www.appleandkiwi.eu

ממומן על ידי האיחוד האירופי. עם זאת, הדעות והדעות המובעות הן אלה של המחבר/ים בלבד ואינן משקפות בהכרח את אלה של האיחוד האירופי או הסוכנות האירופית למחקר (REA). לא האיחוד האירופי ולא הרשות המעניקה יכולים להיות אחראים להם.

