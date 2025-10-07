Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Revenue to Surge Past US$ 32 Bn by 2032 – Persistence Market Research

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

The refurbished medical equipment market is growing, driven by cost savings, sustainability, and rising demand for affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refurbished medical equipment market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions and the increasing emphasis on sustainability. As of 2025, the market is expected to reach a size of US$ 16.7 billion, with projections to expand to US$ 32.4 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This sector is gaining momentum, particularly due to its potential to deliver affordable, high-quality medical equipment without compromising on performance and safety.

Key Industry Highlights

The demand for refurbished medical devices is primarily fueled by the need for affordable healthcare solutions. Refurbished equipment is often priced 20-50% lower than new devices, making it an attractive option for healthcare providers facing budget constraints. Furthermore, the sector is benefiting from the growing adoption of sustainability initiatives within healthcare, which encourage reducing medical e-waste and promoting the reuse of valuable medical technologies.

Regions like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing heightened demand for refurbished equipment, driven by rising healthcare needs and limited financial resources. In developed markets such as North America, there is also a strong preference for refurbished devices, particularly among smaller healthcare providers looking to optimize operational costs without sacrificing quality.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Medical E-Waste Concerns and Sustainability in Healthcare

Medical e-waste, a byproduct of rapidly advancing healthcare technologies, is a growing concern worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that in 2022, global e-waste production reached an alarming 62 million tons, with only 22.3% of it being formally recycled. The healthcare sector contributes significantly to this e-waste, particularly with the disposal of outdated or malfunctioning medical devices.

The rising awareness about environmental sustainability is prompting healthcare institutions to adopt refurbished medical devices as a viable solution. By refurbishing and extending the lifespan of medical equipment, healthcare providers reduce waste and contribute to resource conservation, all while meeting the ever-growing demand for quality healthcare solutions.

Restraint: Quality and Reliability Concerns

Despite the advantages of refurbished equipment, concerns about quality and reliability remain a significant challenge. In particular, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expressed concerns about the safety of refurbished medical devices, especially when proper servicing and remanufacturing processes are not followed. If devices are not refurbished to the highest standards, the risk of malfunction can endanger patient safety.

To address these concerns, regulatory bodies are strengthening guidelines and certification processes for refurbished equipment. In 2024, the FDA issued updated guidance to ensure that remanufacturers comply with rigorous standards that safeguard the safety and efficacy of refurbished devices.

Opportunity: Private Sector Demand for Cost-Effective Yet Advanced Solutions

The private healthcare sector is increasingly turning to refurbished medical devices as a cost-effective alternative to new equipment. As healthcare costs continue to rise, private institutions are under pressure to deliver high-quality services without overburdening their budgets. For example, Spire Healthcare, a leading private hospital group in the UK, recently invested in refurbished facilities and equipment, including a £1.5 million CT scanner, to improve service delivery while keeping costs manageable. This trend highlights the growing recognition of refurbished medical equipment in the private sector as a sustainable solution for delivering affordable healthcare.

Category-Wise Analysis

Product Insights

Among the various types of refurbished medical equipment, X-ray machines represent a significant segment. These devices, essential for diagnostic imaging, can be refurbished at a fraction of the cost of new equipment. Refurbished X-ray machines typically cost 30% to 70% less than new models, making them a valuable option for healthcare providers with tight budgets. However, strict regulations govern their use, particularly in countries like India, where pre-owned X-ray equipment older than seven years cannot be imported without meeting specific safety standards.

Application Insights

The oncology sector is a key driver of demand for refurbished medical devices. As cancer rates continue to rise globally, particularly in developing nations, healthcare systems are under increased pressure to provide affordable treatment options. Refurbished radiotherapy equipment, including linear accelerators and brachytherapy systems, helps healthcare providers offer advanced cancer treatments at a reduced cost. According to the WHO, more than 50% of cancer patients require radiotherapy, underscoring the critical role of refurbished radiotherapy devices in delivering timely and effective cancer care.

Regional Insights

North America

North America is the largest market for refurbished medical equipment, projected to hold a 38.1% share in 2025. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure and strict regulatory standards have created a conducive environment for the growth of the refurbished medical device sector. As small and mid-sized hospitals look for ways to cut costs without compromising quality, refurbished imaging systems, patient monitors, and surgical tools are becoming increasingly popular. In August 2024, the U.S. FDA implemented new regulations to ensure the safety and effectiveness of reprocessed medical devices, bolstering confidence in the refurbished medical equipment market.

Europe

In Europe, the refurbished medical equipment market is benefiting from the aging population and increasing demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions. With more than one-fifth of the EU population over the age of 65, there is a rising need for healthcare services, particularly in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Many healthcare providers are turning to refurbished devices to meet this demand while adhering to sustainability and budget constraints. EU governments and regulatory bodies are also promoting sustainable procurement policies, further driving the adoption of refurbished medical equipment across the region.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is seeing growing adoption of refurbished medical devices, especially in low-income countries where healthcare budgets are limited. Nations such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia are increasingly relying on refurbished imaging and surgical equipment to improve healthcare access. In July 2024, the WHO launched MeDevIS, an online platform that provides detailed information on over 2,300 medical devices, including refurbished options, helping governments and healthcare providers make informed purchasing decisions.

Companies Covered in Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

GE HealthCare

AGITO Medical

Avante

Block Imaging Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

EVERX Pvt. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Soma Tech Intl.

Cambridge Scientific

Canon Medical UK Ltd.

Hilditch Group Ltd

Master Medical Equipment

Integrity Medical

Radiology Oncology Systems

Key Industry Developments

Several significant developments are shaping the future of the refurbished medical equipment market. In February 2025, Surplus Solutions expanded its portfolio by offering certified refurbished analytical and medical equipment to customers worldwide. Meanwhile, in India, the government has temporarily suspended the import of refurbished medical devices in response to concerns over patient safety, prompting the development of a new policy framework to regulate the industry.

In July 2024, AA Medical acquired Surgical Product Solutions (SPS), a supplier of surgical consumables, aiming to enhance global access to premium medical products. Similarly, Owens & Minor, a U.S.-based distributor, acquired medical equipment firm Rotech Healthcare for $1.36 billion, strengthening its position in the home-based care sector.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Medical Imaging Equipment

X-Ray

CT scan

MRI

Ultrasound

Others

Operating Room & Surgical Equipment

Anesthesia Machines

CO2 Monitors

Microscopes

Electrosurgical Units

Others

Critical Care Devices

Ventilators

NICU Incubators

Patient Monitoring Devices

Multiparameter Monitors

Pulse Oximeter

ECG Monitors

Others

Neurology Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Oncology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Future Outlook

The future of the refurbished medical equipment market looks promising, with sustained growth expected over the coming years. As healthcare systems around the world continue to grapple with rising costs and increased demand for services, refurbished devices will remain an attractive option. Technological advancements, stringent quality regulations, and growing awareness about sustainability will further drive market expansion. With emerging economies seeking affordable healthcare solutions, the refurbished medical equipment sector is poised to play an increasingly critical role in global healthcare delivery.

As the market matures, key players will focus on improving product offerings, enhancing customer trust through certifications and warranties, and expanding their geographic reach to capitalize on growing demand in emerging markets.

