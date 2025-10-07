LaborPress Marks 15 Years: A Milestone for America’s Voice of Working People

LaborPress - The Voice of Labor - 15 Years and Counting Strengthening Communication, Advocacy & Engagement Partner with LaborPress - America's #1 Labor News Source

“Fifteen years ago, we made a simple promise. We would show up every day for working people—listen carefully, report faithfully, and amplify the victories and challenges of all union workers.” — Neal Tepel, Founder and Publisher of LaborPress

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 -- LaborPress , the independent news organization dedicated to workers, unions, and the world of work, is proud to celebrate its 15-year anniversary. Founded in 2009 by longtime educator and union advocate Neal Tepel, LaborPress has grown from a scrappy New York City outlet into a trusted, national platform that publishes daily labor news, produces podcasts and radio segments, hosts events , and connects millions with the people and ideas shaping work in America.LaborPress reaches this milestone with a distinction that speaks to its core values: the LaborPress network is the only labor news organization that operates as a union shop—represented by OPEIU. For readers and partners, that means the newsroom doesn’t just report on labor standards—it lives them.“Fifteen years ago we made a simple promise,” said Neal Tepel, Founder and Publisher of LaborPress. “We would show up every day for working people—listen carefully, report faithfully, and amplify the victories and challenges of unions and workers across every industry. That promise still guides us. The labor movement’s story is America’s story, and we’re honored to tell it.”Built for—and by—the labor communityLaborPress was born in New York City, where union roots run deep and the stakes of fair work are always high. From day one, the publication focused on coverage too often overlooked by mainstream outlets: jobsite safety, contract fights, apprenticeship and training, pension and benefits stewardship, organizing drives, and how policy translates to kitchen-table reality. Over fifteen years, that mission broadened into a multi-format service —articles, video features, on-air radio segments, podcasts, newsletters, social media, and events that bring leaders and rank-and-file together. Today, LaborPress serves union leaders and business managers, rank-and-file and retirees, benefits trustees and fund administrators, policy makers, and community partners nationwide.New York moments that shaped a movementWhile LaborPress now reports nationally, its New York DNA has always been part of its voice—sharp, practical, and grounded. Highlights include: Post-Sandy recovery (2012–2014), documenting union crews rebuilding critical infrastructure; the Fight for $15 (2012–2016), elevating frontline voices that reshaped wage debates; the Janus aftermath (2018– ), reporting on member-to-member organizing and union democracy; the COVID-19 frontline (2020–2022), spotlighting safety, PPE, and hazard pay fights; recent strikes and stand-ups (2019–2024) across industries; and ongoing infrastructure and transit investments that create high-road jobs and apprenticeship pathways. Each story reflects LaborPress’s commitment to capturing the everyday texture of work—from a 6 a.m. safety tailgate to the late-night bargaining session.Multi-channel storytelling that meets people where they are• Daily reporting at LaborPress.org: breaking news, features, opinion, and explainers on union life and work.• Podcasts & radio: worker, leader, and expert voices that bring complex issues to life.• Newsletters & social: curated updates locals and benefits funds can share.• Events & forums: editor-hosted convenings, leadership roundtables, recognition luncheons, and issue-focused gatherings that build real-world connections.This integrated approach reflects a core belief: news is a service, not just a product—focused on clarity over jargon, access over gatekeeping, and impact over clicks.Powered by trust—and by peopleAt the center of LaborPress’s longevity is trust—earned through consistency, fairness, and respect for the people behind every story—and the dedication of Founder & Publisher, Neal Tepel. Before starting LaborPress, Tepel spent more than three decades in NYC public education (including as Chairperson for the Committee on Special Education), worked in public relations and media advising unions and businesses, and served as Assistant to the Executive Director of AFSCME District Council 1707. He also served as President of the NYC CSE Chairperson’s Association and continues to be a member of two national unions: AFSA and AFSCME.“Neal built a newsroom around respect—for the reader, for the work, and for the truth,” said Darren Yelin, Chief Business Development Officer at LaborPress. “That respect is why union leaders, fund administrators, and rank-and-file across the country pick up when we call and share what’s really happening on the ground.”A platform that grows with the movementAs labor evolves—organizing in new sectors; bargaining over AI and technology; grappling with healthcare and retirement security; and reshaping safety and training standards—LaborPress continues to adapt. Current priorities include benefits and health coverage training and apprenticeships, public-private partnerships, member engagement and communications and workforce safety and dignity.“15 for 15” anniversary programmingTo mark the milestone, LaborPress will roll out a “15 for 15” series:1. 15 Signature Stories—a retrospective of moments that moved the movement.2. 15 Leaders to Watch—emerging stewards, organizers, trustees, apprenticeship directors, and safety champions.3. 15-Podcast Series — From Roots to Resilience—episodes spanning union history to today’s groundbreaking changes through solidarity and resilience.4. Community Give-Back Spotlight—data-driven features and photo essays on unions’ contributions, from training centers and scholarships to mutual aid and disaster relief.Partners, locals, and readers can nominate stories and leaders, share historical photos and clippings, or host a LaborPress field visit to spotlight a training facility, benefits fund innovation, or jobsite safety breakthrough.Why it matters nowThe last several years have underscored what unions have always known: work is the backbone of community. When work is safe, skilled, and fairly paid, families thrive and neighborhoods stabilize. When workers have a voice, organizations innovate and economies become more resilient. That’s why LaborPress remains committed to fact-based, solution-oriented coverage—and to convening honest conversations across crafts, sectors, and regions.“As we look ahead, the assignment is the same as it was on day one,” Tepel added. “Show up. Listen. Tell the truth. And remember that behind every headline is somebody’s livelihood. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”Join the celebration—and the work aheadJoin LaborPress—online, on the podcast, in our newsletters, at conferences, and out in the community. Help us celebrate the victories of the past 15 years and stay fired up for the next 15. Stay connected—follow LaborPress on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.About LaborPressLaborPress is America’s premier source for daily labor news. Founded in 2009, LaborPress delivers multi-channel coverage—web, podcast, radio, newsletters, social media, and live events.

