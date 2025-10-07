Submit Release
CDC adopts ACIP recommendations for COVID-19, chickenpox vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will update its immunization schedules for the COVID-19 and chickenpox vaccines to adopt recent recommendations by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Patients are now advised to consult their health care provider if they want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which would be covered by health insurance like other routine vaccines. In addition, it is now recommended that children through age 3 receive a standalone chickenpox vaccine rather than the combined measles, mumps, rubella and varicella vaccine.

